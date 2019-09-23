UK Workers Dreading Return to Work After Summer Break, Finds New Study by Achievers

Research by Achievers confirms that making employees feel valued is best way to keep them engaged

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the time of the year when workers' thoughts traditionally turn to the long stretch between the end of the holidays and Christmas, a survey* conducted by Achievers has revealed that over half of UK employees were dreading returning to work after their summer break.

Key reasons point to lack of 'me' time and not being able to 'switch off' while on holiday. Thirty-three per cent of the 1,000 survey respondents say they don't get enough time to themselves while on holiday, while a quarter admit to worrying about work.

It's no wonder that 42 per cent of employees surveyed admit that their stress levels will quickly return to their former intensity once they are back in the workplace.

However, the picture is not all doom and gloom as the Achievers research did uncover some positive findings. In an era characterised by high staff turnover and employees who are happy to move from job to job, close to two-thirds (61 per cent) of those surveyed claimed they either like or love their current role. A similar proportion of those surveyed are happy to stay in their present position, while only a fifth (21 per cent) have definite plans to leave.

What's more, people feel energised by their summer holidays. While they may not be eager to return to work, on a positive note nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of those surveyed say they feel sufficiently refreshed by their time away.

One unmistakable finding from the survey was just how attached workers are to their summer break. The overwhelming majority (85 per cent) view their summer break as absolutely critical or very important to their overall wellbeing at work.

So what can employers do to negate the Autumn Blues and maintain their workforces' motivation? According to a third of survey respondents, the answer is clear: make them feel valued and appreciated. This answer was the overwhelming winner, with the next most popular choice - having a more interesting job - selected by a fifth of those questioned.

"Although British workers don't look forward to returning to work after their summer holidays, our research has shown that a large proportion of employees actually enjoy their jobs," commented Denise Willett, General Manager at Achievers EMEA. "But the most interesting finding for employers is that the easiest way to keep their workforce engaged and motivated throughout the year is simply by taking the time to ensure they feel appreciated. Employee recognition platforms like those provided by Achievers are a simple and effective way to do this."

Achievers recommends employers also consider more flexible summer work hours, where possible, and reinforce the importance of switching off during summer breaks by implementing initiatives such as peer recognition campaigns which thank holiday back-ups for covering for their colleagues.

Additional key findings from the research:

Only 4 per cent of workers actively hate their job.

To return to work with more enthusiasm, 20 per cent of the workforce surveyed would need a more interesting job while 19 per cent would like a more supportive working environment.

62 per cent of respondents say they're not expected to check in with work while on holiday

64 per cent of workers claim they like to hear about their colleagues' holidays and see their photos.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programmes to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programmes in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

About Achievers

Achievers' Employee Recognition and Rewards solution provides companies with a robust foundation for their employee engagement initiatives that enables both social and rewards-based recognition. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative SaaS platform can increase employee engagement and drive business success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Delivering millions of recognitions annually, the Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement and performance in 150 countries. Visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a Blackhawk Network company and is headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco.

https://www.achievers.com/

SOURCE Achievers