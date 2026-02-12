UK Trade Secretary + Liverpool Mayor back LogChain global HQ move to UK

SINGAPORE and LIVERPOOL, England and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogChain, a digital trade technology company enabling secure, trusted and interoperable cross-border trade, will announce next month the relocation of its global headquarters to the United Kingdom and the establishment of a UK HQ and base for innovation and scale in the Liverpool City Region.

The move accelerates LogChain's global scaling strategy and deepens engagement with the UK's trade tech ecosystem, strengthening the UK–Southeast Asia digital trade corridor and scaling trusted, interoperable trade infrastructure across global markets.

LogChain's focus is practical trade digitalisation: multi-party digital workflows, trusted data exchange and legally robust electronic documentation that reduces friction, strengthens resilience and improves compliance across global supply chains. LogChain is globally recognised for delivering the world's first fully digitalised movement of goods, demonstrating that legal, operational and commercial barriers can be overcome in live trade environments.

Why the UK

The UK is rapidly becoming a credible environment for trade technology companies seeking to scale responsibly. In particular, the Electronic Trade Documents Act 2023 brought legal recognition to electronic trade documents and aligns with global principles established by UNCITRAL's Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR), accelerating the shift from paper-based trade to secure digital equivalents.

Why Liverpool City Region

Liverpool City Region was selected for its globally connected trade and logistics footprint, strong innovation credentials and Freeport development, positioning the region as a practical "real economy" testbed for scaling digital trade. The UK HQ and operational base will support LogChain's work with governments, ports, financial institutions and industry partners, while strengthening links between UK capabilities and international trade corridors.

UK-backed trade digitalisation pilots have delivered productivity gains of up to 67% and reduced shipment time by up to 40%, reinforcing the case for secure digital trade infrastructure at scale.

Quotes

"LogChain's decision to relocate from Singapore to Liverpool is a clear vote of confidence in the UK as a world-leading destination for trade technology," said Peter Kyle, UK Business and Trade Secretary. "This investment will boost skilled jobs, energise Merseyside's tech community, and help British businesses to streamline their shipping processes and trade more efficiently with the world."

"I'm really proud that LogChain has chosen the Liverpool City Region as its UK base," said Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region. "We're serious about backing companies that are shaping the future of global commerce. Moves like this help bring good jobs to the region and strengthen our links with the rest of the world."

The formal announcement will take place during UK–Southeast Asia Tech Week 2026 in Kuala Lumpur.

About LogChain

LogChain delivers secure, trusted and interoperable digital trade solutions to global supply chains. For more information, visit thelogchain.com.

Press contact: news@thelogchain.com