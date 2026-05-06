UK Students Recognised in National AI Investment Challenge

University teams apply AI to real-world investment problems, with Lancaster University team taking the top prize.

LONDON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, has announced the winner of its inaugural AI Investment Challenge, with the top prize awarded to a student team from Lancaster University.

Some 28 teams from 15 universities took part in the competition.

Delivered by CFA Institute and CFA Society UK, the competition brought together students from universities across the United Kingdom to tackle real investment challenges using artificial intelligence. The focus was on practical application, responsible use, and real-world relevance.

Finalists came from Durham University, Heriot-Watt University, Lancaster University, University of Exeter, and University of Manchester.

Teams presented AI-powered solutions to a range of industry challenges, from assessing how carbon pricing affects portfolio values to analysing large volumes of company disclosures and extracting insights from company earnings calls. The winning team from Lancaster University impressed judges with its design of a Disclosure Degradation Detection System – an early-alert tool for analysts that monitors upstream exposure to disclosure risk by analysing company and supplier filings for increasingly vague, complex, or weakening language.

Peter Watkins, Head of University Relations, CFA Institute, said:

"It's encouraging to see how quickly students can apply technical skills to real investment problems. The strongest teams combined solid analysis with a clear understanding of how AI can be used responsibly in practice. This reflects where the investment industry is heading, with professionals expected to use new technologies effectively while continuing to apply sound human judgement."

Nick Bartlett, CFA, ASIP, Chief Executive, CFA Society UK, adds:

"It's been great to see students from across the UK take part. Opportunities like this help people build practical skills, make connections in the industry, and gain confidence in applying what they've learned. Bridging that gap between education and industry is increasingly important, as the skills needed for a career in the investment profession continue to evolve."

The winning team members from Lancaster University are Connor O'Keeffe, Ebro Dossajee, and Bradley McCann.

Connor O'Keeffe, speaking on behalf of the winning team, said:

"The CFA Institute AI Investment Challenge gave us the chance to work on a real investment problem and engage directly with industry professionals. Presenting our work and receiving feedback has been invaluable, and we're proud to bring first place back to Lancaster. It's been a great experience for the whole team."

Steve Young, Professor of Accounting at Lancaster University Management School, commented:

"The AI Investment Challenge is a fabulous initiative from CFA Institute that helps students formulate and execute artificial intelligence solutions to assist investment analysis professionals, and we are thrilled that Brad, Connor, and Ebro have been able to make such a positive contribution to the competition. Congratulations to all teams involved and thank you to CFA Institute and CFA Society UK for organising such an inspiring event."

The competition was judged on practical relevance, quality of analysis, innovation in the use of AI, responsible use of technology, and clarity of presentation. The final was judged by a panel of six investment industry professionals based in the UK.

University representatives and students can opt-in to be the first to hear about future AI Investment Challenge events via Information Waitlist.

Notes to Editors

The AI Investment Challenge was held on Thursday 30 April 2026 in London.



First, second, and third-place teams received prizes of £2,000, £1,200, and £800, respectively. In addition, all finalist team members received a CFA Program Access Scholarship and the opportunity to showcase their work on CFA Institute platforms.

More information about the AI Investment Challenge is available here: CFA Institute AI Investment Challenge.

About CFA Institute

As the global association of investment professionals, CFA Institute sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. We champion ethical behavior in investment markets and serve as the leading source of learning and research for the investment industry. We believe in fostering an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. With more than 200,000 charterholders worldwide across 160 markets, CFA Institute has 8 offices and 157 local societies. Find us at www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe on YouTube.