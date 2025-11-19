UK Short Video AI platform Vyntelligence (Vyn®) announces significant new investment with Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Blume Equity to fuel US expansion

Vyn® is revolutionising the world of frontline (customer and field) work by simplifying and speeding up processes with Agentic Video Intelligence technology

The new $30 million investment, from Blume Equity and Morgan Stanley Investment Management's 1GT will power US expansion and further enhance AI capabilities, at one of the UK's fastest growing Video AI-powered companies

Vyn® helps customers maximise the efficiency of frontline work, using smart video technology to deliver and repair assets safely, at faster pace and lower cost by avoiding waste, creating a positive impact on People, Profit and Planet

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyntelligence (Vyn®), a category-pioneering Agentic Video Intelligence Work Platform, announces its largest investment to date, a $30m in Series B funding co-led by leading growth investors Blume Equity and Morgan Stanley Investment Management's (MSIM) 1GT climate private equity strategy.

This new investment will support Vyn®'s expansion, particularly into the US, building on Vyn®'s momentum with enterprise customers in the UK and Europe. Vyn® is a trusted partner to 90% of the UK's top utilities, telecommunications and retail companies, with customers including SUEZ, EDP, Engie, Total Energies, Currys, Openreach, Cadent Gas, UK Power Networks, Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent, and more.

Vyn®'s technology is transforming the "deskless" world of work

Across the world every day, frontline workers conduct trillions of jobs, be this in-home HVAC/ EV or fiber deployment or boiler maintenance or complex in-field energy infrastructure audits. Vyn®'s smart video tools and technology is reimagining how this work is done, with AI-enabled video helping engineers to simplify and speed up in-field processes and save hours of lost time in manual reporting and data-gathering.

Vyn® is differentiated by its deep data moat, from a decade of building the world's largest expertly curated, user-generated, frontline work video data. Vyn®'s Agentic Video Intelligence platform leverages this data and insight to enable customers to make smarter and more efficient decisions about their assets and operations, delivering transformational commercial and environmental outcomes: (i) 85% faster deployments, (ii) 90% faster customer service resolution, (iii) huge emissions savings from unnecessary visits and (iv) materials savings from re-works.

Empowering field workers at a time of massive infrastructure investment

Vyn®'s technology is designed to make work simpler and more efficient for frontline workers whose skills are in high demand due to accelerating investment in global infrastructure spend. By documenting every job performed in the field, Vyn® creates an auditable trail of work, while simultaneously organising institutional knowledge and expertise for better training and process design. This knowledge, captured with Vyn® SmartVideoNotes® platform, is being used to upskill new frontline workers in the field, and also enabling an aging expert workforce to continue to work more flexibly for longer using video technology,

Kapil Singhal, Co-founder and CEO of Vyntelligence, commented: "This partnership with Blume Equity and Morgan Stanley Investment Management's 1GT validates our mission to transform how field work is captured, analysed, and acted upon. With this investment, we will expand our platform capabilities and geographic footprint, including the US, and continue building the world's most comprehensive frontline work solutions that drive intelligent collaboration and value creation across the entire ecosystem and supply chain."

Arti Khanna, Co-founder of Vyntelligence, added: "Our superpower is not just applying AI to the historically underserved world of physical work, but leveraging over a decade of expertly curated proprietary field video data to fundamentally transform the value of in-field work for our clients. We can deliver unbeatable visibility for customers over their assets, people, and operations, empowering customers with the insights they need to materially improve the efficiency of their operations and the role that in-field workers play for their businesses."

Eleanor Blagbrough, Co-founding Partner at Blume Equity, said:

"Vyntelligence exemplifies the type of inherently impactful business we seek to partner with at Blume, a company delivering both compelling commercial outcomes and measurable environmental benefits. Vyntelligence's Agentic Video Intelligence platform enables customers to do more with less, improving safety, efficiency, and compliance while significantly reducing carbon emissions from field operations. We are delighted to be partnering with a leading UK AI business."

Jake Van Koevering, Partner at MSIM's 1GT, said: "We're thrilled to partner with visionary founders Kapil Singhal and Arti Khanna, who were early to recognise the potential of video- and AI-first intelligence to transform fieldworker productivity and drive meaningful efficiency savings. We look forward to supporting Vyn®'s international and vertical expansion by leveraging Morgan Stanley's global reach."

About Vyntelligence

Vyntelligence (Vyn®) is the market-leading Agentic Video Intelligence Work Platform designed for customers, contractors, and colleagues. Vyn® simplifies and speeds up work with short video data capture and Agentic Video Intelligence. Trusted by 90% of top UK utilities, as well as telecommunications and retail clients, Vyn® powers collaboration across multibillion-dollar worth of assets, harnessing insights from 200+ contractor firms, thousands of colleagues, and millions of retail consumers. Vyn® AI uses contextual video to convert unstructured field work into structured, actionable data. This allows organisations to benefit from more accurate quotes, shorter order-to-delivery times, and enhanced worker safety and compliance reporting. The resulting audiovisual data seamlessly nourishes back-office systems and supervisory dashboards, driving end-to-end process automation. As a pioneer in Agentic Video Intelligence, Vyn® has the largest expertly-curated short-video knowledge base, integrating advanced Generative AI models across video, vision, and speech. Recognised as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2023, Vyn® holds US patents for Smart Data Capture and AI-driven insights. Vyn® SmartVideoNotes® and Vyntelligence are registered trademarks of humanLearning Ltd. For more information, visit www.vyntelligence.com

About Blume Equity

Blume Equity is a European climate-tech growth equity firm based in London and Amsterdam. Blume Equity partners with disruptive climate tech scale-ups that increase efficiency and climate resilience. The Blume team are growth specialists, providing flexible scale-up capital and value creation support to visionary entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and solving the climate emergency. For more information about Blume Equity, please visit: https://blumeequity.com . Any reference to 'Blume Equity' in this communication refers to Blume Equity Fund I SCSP. Blume Equity LLP is appointed as an investment adviser to IQEQ Lux Fund Services ("AIFM") in relation to Blume Equity Fund I SCSP.

About Morgan Stanley Climate Private Equity

Morgan Stanley Climate Private Equity manages 1GT, a strategy that invests in growth companies delivering innovative climate solutions that meaningfully decarbonize the global economy. The strategy is focused on scaling opportunities in the Power, Mobility, Food & Agriculture, and Circularity themes across North America and Europe, with an emphasis on driving significant organic growth by leveraging the global breadth of Morgan Stanley capabilities. For further information, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/im/1gt .

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management