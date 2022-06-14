UK shoppers can now purchase directly from thousands of master artists and artisans in remote regions of the world

Cutting out the middlemen

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novica, the world's leading impact marketplace, today launched a dedicated United Kingdom site, Novica.co.uk, to deliver handmade, fair trade works of art directly to U.K. doorsteps from thousands of remote artists and artisans around the globe.

Through its regional Artisan Empowerment Hubs and direct-to-consumer sales model, Novica eliminates the historic need for multiple tiers of middlemen, revolutionizing an antiquated industry to make it possible for artisans to earn more and customers to pay less.

"We're thrilled to welcome everyone in the U.K. to join us on this journey of artistic discovery called Novica," said CEO Roberto Milk, adding, "We invite U.K shoppers to beautify their lives with exceptional handmade works of art while at the same time making a significant difference in the lives of talented artisans worldwide."

At Novica.co.uk, shoppers learn about the relevance and cultural significance of the showcased works of art, while also reading about each artisan's life, hopes and dreams.

Dedicated to empowering artisans and preserving cultural art forms, Novica's eight global Artisan Empowerment Hubs onboard individual artists and artisans, uniformly list their handmade wares, and handle everything else too – from standardized measurements, photography, artisan interviews, product descriptions, translations, quality control, packing and gift-wrapping, to fast international shipping and seamless returns. Novica also provides business counseling to participating artisans and interest-free microcredit loans.

Among its most popular handmade categories, Novica offers the largest collection of fair trade jewellery in the world (nearly 40,000 listings), a vast array of unique gifts, exceptional handmade fashions, handcrafted home décor from around the world, and more than 4,000 original fine art paintings on any given day.

About: Novica is the largest online impact marketplace in the world — selling fair trade jewelry, apparel, gifts, home décor and fine art handmade by featured artisans around the world. Novica is headquartered in Los Angeles, with eight Artisan Empowerment Hubs globally. Novica pioneered the direct artisan-to-consumer concept when it launched in 1999 (pre-dating Etsy), and remains focused on aiding artisans in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. To date, Novica has delivered more than USD $122 million directly to artisans.

Novica's partners include UNICEF, KIVA, Smithsonian Folklife Festival and Road Scholar. National Geographic was an early investor in Novica.

SOURCE Novica