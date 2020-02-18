UK's Number One Kitchen Retailer Prepares to Take the USA by Storm

The former Babies "R" Us site on Boston Post Road, will be radically transformed to the highest standards with over 100 kitchen displays, and at 31,465 sq. ft. it will be crowned the largest kitchen showroom in America.

Wren will inspire and delight American homeowners with a retail journey they've never experienced before. Including the use of 3D virtual reality to bring customers dream kitchens to life, industry-leading kitchen design tools, as well as a plethora of remodel options to create a tailored kitchen to suit every customers life.

A Wren Kitchens spokesperson said: "We're excited to bring our vertically integrated model to the United States, the largest home improvement market in the world.

"It's imperative to offer our customers a first-class experience, and that starts in our showrooms. We invest heavily in them to offer the latest styles and a truly experiential visit where they can see their kitchen in virtual reality. And also in training our retail staff to offer the customer a fantastic service."

In the UK, Wren designs, manufactures and delivers over 2,000 kitchens every single week. This spring, the leading kitchen specialist will open its first US manufacturing facility in Northeast Pennsylvania, with future plans of developing its headquarters in the state too. The 252,000 sq. ft. site in Hanover Industrial Estates, Hanover Township, will encompass state-of-the-art machinery and assembling facilities.

Wren currently employs over 5,500 people across the UK, and the expansion will create a significant number of jobs in America in manufacturing, retail, delivery and logistics as well as various support roles such as customer services and HR.

To launch this international announcement, Wren has released an exciting video called The Wren Way.

Wren Kitchens is the UK's number 1 kitchen retailer and has supplied kitchens worth more than £1 bn ($1.5bn) in the last two years alone. Launched in 2009, Wren Kitchens is a family business, and manufactures all kitchens in its own factories. It has 90 showrooms nationwide in the UK and many kitchens are delivered fully built, with doors, drawers and wirework pre-installed, delivered by Wren's award-winning fleet of trucks.

In 2020, for the first time the business will expand internationally and open its first showroom in Milford, Connecticut, which will be crowned America's biggest kitchen showroom at 31,464 sq. ft. Throughout 2020 Wren will continue to expand its network of inspirational showrooms across the Northeast, as well as open its first US manufacturing facility in Northeast Pennsylvania. It will create a significant number of jobs mainly in manufacturing and retail, as well as various support roles such as customer services and HR. For all vacancy enquiries please visit www.wrencareers.com

