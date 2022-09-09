UK's leading software house - Imaginary Cloud - was considered one of the best Best Workplaces in Europe

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software Development business is one of the hottest markets out there, with revenue estimated at 400 billion pounds, it is expected to reach 1 trillion pounds by 2030. It is no surprise that every country in Europe is facing a shortage of software developers, with up to 500.000 developers missing from the job market. Because of this, companies are fighting fiercely to attract and retain their developers by creating a unique workplace.

None has been able to do this better than Imaginary Cloud, a Software House with offices in UK, Portugal, and the US, which was awarded Europe's Best Workplaces by the agency Great Place to Work®. This global agency surveys more than 1 million employees on trust, leadership, and company values to select the best companies in Europe. The awards took place on September 9th, in Venice.

Tiago Franco, Imaginary Cloud CEO, believes that the company's success over the last 12 years has been linked to its "Human-Centric" culture. "At Imaginary Cloud we make a serious effort to build a respectful and caring culture, where each individual is accounted for. We offer remote work, flexible working hours, a career plan, a transparent salary policy, a comfort budget and other benefits to ensure people achieve a great work-life balance and can focus their energy on learning and taking their career to the next level in the exciting projects we work on". The company is actively recruiting for developers and data scientists.

Great Place to Work® CEO Michael C. Bush said Europe's top workplaces established a new bar for employees. According to Bush, these organizations have CEOs who prioritize employee needs. Anyone can thrive in flexible workplaces, no matter their job.

The complete Best Workplaces in Europe list can be found here: https://bestworkplaces.economist.com

Imaginary Cloud

Imaginary Cloud is a leading Web, Mobile, and AI Software Development and UX/UI Design company in Portugal and the UK. In 12 years, they've designed, built, launched, and scaled 300+ online and mobile apps, won 22 awards, and have the highest retention levels (98%) thanks to being one of the best places to work. More info visit www.imaginarycloud.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® selects the Best Workplaces in Europe™ by surveying employees on workplace factors and reviewing company programs influencing over 1 million European employees in Europe.

