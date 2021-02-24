UK Risk Management Firm CHAS Launches £2,000 Student Grant for Sustainability Ideas

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading UK risk management and safety certification provider is giving students the chance to win £2,000 for creative sustainability ideas.

CHAS , the UK's top risk management and health and safety compliance assessment provider, has launched a competition with a cash prize for the winner.

Open to UK university and college students, applicants have until the end of March to submit 1,000 words pitching how universities or colleges can improve sustainability. It is free to enter, and the winner will receive a prize of £2,000.

How to Get Involved

Students should pitch on the subject of "How can colleges or universities reduce their carbon footprint? The route to net-zero".

CHAS wants to hear from students that are passionate about making effective change. Pitches should consider the current social and environmental impact of colleges and universities and describe a vision and strategy for improvement.

Applications will close at midnight on Sunday the 28th of March 2021. Entrants must be 16 years of age or older and must be able to provide evidence of their current enrollment. For full instructions on how to apply and terms for entering, visit the CHAS Student Competition .

About the Competition Hosts

CHAS helps contractors and clients ensure compliance across the different areas of risk management. Helping companies to become more environmentally and socially responsible puts CHAS at the forefront of the fight for sustainable change. In launching this competition, CHAS hopes to engage young people in sustainability discussions and encourage critical thinking about how society and, in this case, education institutions can reduce their carbon footprints.

The Judging Panel

Pitches will be judged by a panel of experts, including Gareth Rondel, CHAS' Sustainable Business Lead. Gareth has over 25 years of diverse industry experience in private and publicly owned construction, housing and infrastructure businesses. Also judging on the panel will be Jonquil Hackenberg, Partner and Head of Sustainability at PA Consulting .

On why CHAS has chosen to launch this student competition, Gareth said: "With this competition, we hope to encourage students to think critically about carbon footprints and ways to reduce environmental impact. There are many opportunities for universities and colleges to improve sustainability, and students can provide valuable insight."

The winner of the £2,000 grant will be announced in April 2021.

SOURCE CHAS