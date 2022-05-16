UK may take years to recover from long-tail health impact of the pandemic, says Bupa

LONDON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedentary lifestyles, missed medical appointments and the broader health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may take the UK years to recover from. That's according to the new Bupa Wellbeing Index, a landmark survey conducted amongst 8,000 UK adults that has uncovered the state of the nation's health and wellbeing.

The research found that among those working from home more frequently, one in five (19%) are exercising less often, driven by the removal of the daily commute. It also showed that physical (29%) and mental (34%) health of UK adults declined during the pandemic, exacerbated by lockdowns and the impact of increased remote working.

The risks of a sedentary lifestyle are well documented. Studies show that inactivity can be as harmful to the body as smoking, and spending more time sitting is associated with an increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and blood clots1. Sedentary lifestyles have also been linked to mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, and chronic stress.

Even as we emerge from the pandemic, the nation faces a struggle to stay active with 31% of adults saying their fitness is poor2. The Bupa Wellbeing Index reveals that fitness levels rank lower than mental health, physical health and wellbeing scores3. These concerns are by no means limited to older people either – those aged 35-44 are the most likely group to say they are unfit.

Internal data from 58,000 Bupa health assessments during 2021 found that 41% of people were overweight, and 21% were obese (based on BMI). Eight in ten (81%) had some kind of MSK issue (reduced mobility), and a quarter (24%) reported experiencing anxiety, or depression (26%).

Even as restrictions end, just under a third (31%) of respondents are now eating more and 15% are drinking more alcohol since the start of the pandemic. In fact, weight (33%) is the nation's top concern – followed by mental health (24%) and back pain (23%) as we come to terms with the broader health legacy of COVID-19. (See table one).

Dr. Robin Clark, Medical Director for Bupa Global & UK, says: "Lockdowns, gym closures and general uncertainty made it difficult for many people to prioritise their health during the pandemic.

"And despite restrictions ending, it looks like as a nation we're still struggling to stay active and eat well. With the unfortunate consequence that it may take years for our health to return to pre-pandemic levels.

"This is worrying because the World Health Organisation has identified exercise and physical activity as one of four lifestyle habits — alongside a healthy diet, avoiding harmful use of alcohol and not smoking — which will dramatically reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease."

Prioritising healthier lifestyle choices

But while there is still significant work to be done to avoid a long-term health crisis, many are now resolving to change their habits and boost their wellbeing through diet, exercise, and quitting smoking.

The vast majority of adults (89%) want to make health a top priority – significantly more than those prioritising their career (51%). This is being achieved through cutting down on unhealthy foods (35%), walking or exercising more regularly (30%), getting more sleep (28%), finding a better work life balance (23%), and cutting down on alcohol (22%).

The research also revealed that women are more engaged when it comes to making healthier lifestyle choices, with an average increase of 4 percentage points more women than men implementing strategies into their daily routine to boost their health and wellbeing. Most notably, 13 p.p more women are eating better, 16 p.p more are aiming for eight hours sleep and 12 p.p more are pushing for a between work/life balance. (See Table 2).

Putting health on the back burner

Pandemic-related anxiety remains present among the general population, with 38% more worried about their wellness than ever before. A similar number (40%) are concerned about the impact of future pandemics on their health.

Despite these worries, 48% haven't visited their GP in the past year and 60% haven't had a dental check-up.

Robin continues: "The impact of the past two years continues to be far-reaching and it may be some time before we return to pre-pandemic levels of physical and mental health. That said, taking the first steps towards a more active, healthy lifestyle is key and it's really encouraging to see that health is now firmly back on the agenda for many who are attempting to reverse some of the negative side effects of "staying at home."

"For those still putting their health on the back burner or delaying medical appointments, we would urge them to act quickly. Getting back on the road to improved health and wellbeing can be taken in small steps, and early diagnosis is key to getting quick access to treatment and on the road to recovery."

SOURCE Bupa UK