UK Managers and Parents Believe Apprenticeships Promote Diversity, Creative Pioneers Research Shows

Creative Pioneers announces apprenticeships are the best tool to promote diversity

and inclusion

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research released today by Creative Pioneers, the apprenticeship programme founded by the IPA and powered by Arch, finds that UK managers believe apprenticeships are the best route to improving diversity in their industry.

In a survey of 250 managers, 44% believe that apprenticeship programmes are the best way to encourage diversity, followed by recruitment strategies (42%) and updated policies (40%). However, the findings suggest a collective effort is required to raise awareness of the issue, over a third (37%) believe hosting events and internal training to educate employees will help, followed by government regulations and guidelines (25%) and involvement from industry bodies (17%) would help to improve the UK's diversity gap.

"We set up Creative Pioneers to promote and encourage diversity in advertising and better reflect the audiences we serve," says Janet Hull OBE, IPA Director of Marketing Strategy Chair. "It helps agencies and brands more relevant and makes our creative output fit for purpose and more effective."

In a separate survey of a thousand parents, research suggests a high percentage of parents (29%) think real-life experience provides the best route to securing a good job while 24% who said that higher education was better.

The research varied when analysed by region, with London parents ranking higher education as the best route to a successful career. Parents in other regions, including the South West, South East and the Midlands, said real-life experiences and ongoing education was more important, suggesting that apprenticeships are the best way to attract young people from outside London.

"We're delighted to see that both parents and managers are aware of the amazing value of apprenticeships," said Mark Creighton, CEO of AVADO. "If we wish to diversify the range of people entering our industries, we must diversify the routes for entering them, and apprenticeships are one of the proven ways of doing so."

About Creative Pioneers

An award-winning apprenticeship programme to find the next generation of media talent. Founded and endorsed by the IPA, and powered by Arch, Creative Pioneers is designed to drive the ambitious targets set by the IPA for women, ethnic diversity and recruitment of BAME. www.creativepioneers.co.uk

About Arch

Arch's apprenticeship programmes develop skills in data, marketing, finance, technology and HR. Arch merged with AVADO in 2018.

