UK Job Market Faces Pressure -- But London Job Show Brings a Beacon of Opportunity

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UK job market continues to tighten, unemployment has risen to 4.8% and the number of vacancies has dipped. Yet, there are signs of stabilisation — with the ONS reporting that vacancies are beginning to level off. Amid these mixed signals, one event is offering a bright spot for jobseekers: a place where opportunity, innovation, and ambition converge.

London Job Show Returns to Westfield London with Future-Ready Careers and AI Upskilling

The capital's largest free recruitment event, the London Job Show, returns this autumn to Westfield London, Shepherd's Bush, bringing together the UK's top employers, thousands of live vacancies, and cutting-edge AI learning opportunities — all under one roof.

London, 17–18 October 2025 from 11am – 5pm on both days.

Sponsored by global online learning platform Udemy, the event is redefining what a job fair can be by combining recruitment with AI-powered upskilling to help jobseekers not only find work but future-proof their careers.

Over 70 leading organisations will be recruiting across multiple sectors, including engineering, retail, public services, hospitality, childcare, teaching, sales, IT, and head office functions. The wide range of employers reflects the diversity and strength of the UK job market, offering opportunities for people at all career levels, from entry positions to senior management.

Alongside these, 20 healthcare organisations from the NHS and private sector will be hiring for roles ranging from nursing and allied health to management and clinical support. International companies from Dubai, Canada, and Australia will also be recruiting, opening doors for UK professionals seeking global experience.

The partnership with Udemy highlights the event's forward-looking approach, offering visitors access to AI-driven short courses in technology, digital marketing, and management. This allows candidates to enhance their skills in real time and connect learning directly to live roles.

Jobseekers can also meet recruiters face-to-face, take part in free CV clinics and workshops, and hear from industry experts on career progression, interview success, and navigating the modern job market.

With over 30,000 visitors expected, the London Job Show remains the capital's go-to event for ambitious jobseekers eager to advance their careers, explore new industries, or gain a competitive edge in an ever-changing employment landscape.

Event Details:

Westfield London, Shepherd's Bush

Friday 17th & Saturday 18th October 2025

11am – 5pm both days

Free entry – register now at LondonJobShow.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795690/London_Job_Show_Photo.jpg