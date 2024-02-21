UK Insurer BHSF Selects Sapiens SaaS Platform for Digital Transformation and Enhanced Customer Experiences

Sapiens IDITSuite and DigitalSuite unify BHSF's customer journeys with digital-first, highly automated processes on the Microsoft Azure cloud

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that BHSF, a UK "profit for good" health and wellbeing provider, has chosen to deploy Sapiens Platform including Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty and Sapiens DigitalSuite.

Sapiens' end-to-end solution includes core policy, billing, and claims, as well as digital customer/employee and employer applications, configured for BHSF's personal accident and health and wellbeing cash plan products, all delivered in the Sapiens Cloud. The digital engagement will accelerate BHSF's customer satisfaction and retention and contribute to KPI improvements market wide.

BHSF is transforming from its legacy mainframe application to gain greater agility and speed to market for changes using Sapiens' no-code/low-code configuration tools. The solution provides out-of-the box functionality, combined with speed of change for configuration of new products, rating, document templates, and digital customer journeys. Being deployed in the Sapiens Cloud, hosted by Microsoft Azure, changes can be pushed live multiple times per day. This increases BHSF's agility and speed of change, whilst the cloud hosting provides additional layers of protection of the confidential medical and health data of its members, ensuring data remains safe, encrypted, and secure at all times.

BHSF will benefit from Sapiens' ecosystem, which provides access to over 60 insurtech partners, with their point solutions being consumed as part of the overall Sapiens' offerings. Initially, BHSF will use Loqate for real-time postcode lookup and address verification but will expand further into Sapiens' partner ecosystem over time.

"BHSF is on a direct path to profitable growth, and Sapiens' leading solutions and strategy are key to our digital growth," said Heidi Stewart, BHSF CEO. "By delivering hyper-personalised digital customer experiences, Sapiens will provide operational efficiencies through automation and straight-through processing. Sapiens also provides rich insurance domain experience and implementation methodology."

"It's gratifying to empower BHSF's journey to automation and enable them to provide an insurance service that delivers customer experiences that are in line with their corporate strategy," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens President and CEO. "Boosting efficiency, revenue and growth for our customers is our mission and responsibility."

Sapiens IDITSuite is an AI-powered, end-to-end insurance software solution that supports customer acquisition, billing, finance, claims, and renewals. The solution features a low-code product and pricing configuration engine that accelerates speed to market. Sapiens DigitalSuite offers a comprehensive, cloud-native, future-proof digital engagement platform.

About BHSF

BHSF is a Birmingham, UK based not-for-profit insurer and well-being provider with a proud history dating back to 1873. Today, BHSF makes a positive impact on workplace wellbeing – helping to keep employees physically, mentally and financially healthy. BHSF services range from occupational health to employee benefits, employee support to health insurances. For more information visit BHSF.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data, and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn

