UK HR systems expert, Cezanne HR, launches module to track employee engagement and sentiment

The latest update to the Cezanne HR software suite makes it simple for HR teams to set up and administer employee pulse surveys.

LONDON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cezanne HR, the UK's leading supplier of modern, flexible and feature-rich HR systems for mid-sized businesses, announce the release of Pulse Surveys.

With an easy-to-use survey builder, intuitive self-service, support for eNPS (employee net promoter score) and real-time analytics, the module is a crucial addition for organisations looking to monitor, investigate and improve their levels of staff engagement.

John Hixon, Cezanne HR's Director of R&D, comments "The subject of engagement is never far away from the thoughts of HR, especially when we consider that right now the number of employees leaving their roles is at its highest since 2009."

"With the new module, HR can easily and effectively create and distribute pulse surveys, track employee sentiment and better understand and enhance the employee experience."

As with the other modules in the Cezanne HR suite, Pulse Surveys is available in 10 languages at no extra charge, and comes with an intuitive self-service interface and integrated reporting.

Key features include:

Intuitive survey builder: designed to be used by HR teams

Mobile-first survey design: to encourage a high response rate

Survey anonymity: option to hide respondent details

Real-time, detailed analytics: including break downs by question, org unit and timelines

Employee Net Promotor Score: with graphical reporting for easy analysis

Choice of answer types: including 0-10 sliding scales, star or smiley ratings

About Cezanne HR

Cezanne HR's mission is to help HR teams save time and achieve more by providing enterprise-level HR software that is quick to implement, easy to manage and simple to adapt.

Designed for UK and global businesses, Cezanne HR's feature-rich Cloud HR software suite covers the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding, through core HR, absence management and time tracking to performance management, career and succession planning, workforce analytics and now pulse surveys.

Trusted by thousands of HR professionals and used in over 120 countries worldwide, customers range in size from just under 100 employees to over 5,000 and include organisations as diverse as LifeSearch, Hyperoptic, Vision Direct, International Schools Partnership, Brook and Open GI. Learn more at www.cezannehr.com

