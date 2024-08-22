U.K. Hospitality Industry Faces Significant Challenges Amid Labour Shortages and Employee Burnout, Reveals New Survey

Sector faces ongoing issues with staffing and burnout, but the role of Brexit is contested.

Low morale, high levels of employee turnover and stress are leading to a deterioration in customer service.

Increased emphasis on training, flexibility and employee wellbeing can help reverse this trend.

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As labour shortages and employee burnout continue to plague the hospitality sector, more than half (53%) of U.K. managers working in hospitality say their company and staff are suffering, according to a new survey from Axonify, a leading frontline enablement solution. The data comes following reports last year that 12.6 premises such as restaurants and shops closed per day in the U.K.

However, managers remain divided about the impact that Brexit has had, with 36% attributing hiring difficulties to its long-term effects, 39% disagreeing and 25% uncertain.

Employee morale is also suffering, with almost half of managers acknowledging the negative impact of staff shortages. Primary consequences of these shortages are cited as increased workloads (73%) and higher employee turnover (60%). Customer experience is reported to be deteriorating as a result, with half of respondents noting longer waiting times and a concerning 41% observing a decline in the quality of service.

"It is no secret that the hospitality industry is feeling the effects of staff shortages. With ongoing labour shortages and employee burnout reaching exceedingly high levels, change is required to safeguard the future of the sector, said Carol Leaman, CEO and Co-Founder at Axonify.

Burnout now represents the crux of the issue, with hospitality managers citing long working hours (69%), high stress levels (68%) and understaffing (64%) as the main causes.

Despite this, more than two thirds (68%) of hospitality managers believe that their company's current training programmes help employees stay engaged and motivated.

Steps are also being taken to address the concerns such as introducing flexible working hours (58%), increases in wages (52%) and recruitment (43%). Moreover, the majority of U.K. companies offer workers training around mental health and well-being, comparing favourably to U.S. counterparts (57% vs 46%).

Optimistically, a significant portion believes that the change in government and new Labour administration can alleviate current labour shortages. Overall, more than two-thirds of managers are positive about the future of the hospitality industry in terms of workforce satisfaction and stability.

"Despite these challenges, managers are optimistic, demonstrating the resilience of the U.K. hospitality sector," said Leaman. "Effective training programs and strategic initiatives will foster a motivated and engaged workforce, paving the way for a brighter future in the industry."

For additional survey findings from Axonify, visit https://axonify.com/en-uk/blog/hospitality-survey .

Survey methodology: Axonify surveyed 450 frontline hospitality managers above the age of 18 in the UK using the online insights platform Pollfish. This survey was completed in Q3 2024.

