UK Government Under Increasing Pressure to Suspend Golden Visa Scheme as Flaws in Tier 1 Investor Scheme Revealed by Westkin Associates

LONDON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaigners have called upon Home Secretary, Sajid Javid to suspend the government's "Golden Visa" scheme that allows foreign migrants to buy a UK visa for an investment of £2 million pounds into the United Kingdom.

Recent revelations indicate the Home Office may be failing to make significant checks on those applying for a Golden Visa, instead seeking to rely upon lawyers and financial advisers' own checks. Concerns have been raised that those lawyers and financial advisers, as profit making entities, have a conflict of interest and the Home Office should run their own independent, rigorous checks, on not only on the individual's profile but also their source of wealth.

The Home Secretary is also coming under increasing pressure to explain why the Golden Visa scheme was suspended in December 2018 yet re-introduced only four days later with no substantive changes.

Concern has also been raised that this Cash-for-Passport scheme provides no lasting benefit to the United Kingdom as once the migrant obtains permanent residency, they are permitted to divest the entirety of their investments outside the United Kingdom.

The Golden Visa scheme highlights the stark disparity between how wealthy migrants are treated compared to those seeking asylum or feeling persecution.

Those seeking asylum often have to wait over a year for their initial decision, unable to work during this period and often facing a culture of disbelief. Under the Golden Visa scheme, applicants can seek to have Home Office officials visit their home or hotel to have their application expedited.

