UK Fostering NE works to plug the foster care deficit with an Outstanding service

SUNDERLAND, England, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a shortage in England of over 7000 Foster families in the UK, https://www.thefosteringnetwork.org.uk/advice-information/all-about-fostering/recruitment-targets), UK Fostering is working hard to plug that gap, identifying loving families to care for some of the most vulnerable children in our society.

UK Fostering North East has just undergone its first full Ofsted Inspection and has been judged to be OUTSTANDING in all areas. With less than 20% of agencies achieving this rating (https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/childrens-social-care-data-in-england-2020/main-findings-childrens-social-care-in-england-2020#independent-fostering-agencies) UK Fostering NE was of course delighted. Nicky Hudson, Registered Manager had this to say:

"I would like to give all our children and fostering families who did so well a big 'Thank you' -it is you who are outstanding."

UK Fostering NE supports fostering families in their care of vulnerable children and young people that are not able to currently live at home and are often needing additional support and understanding. The friendly and professional team is based in Sunderland and covers Tyne and Wear; County Durham and Northumberland; as well as parts of the Teesside area in North Yorkshire.

Nicky Hudson was delighted with many of the comments within the report with Ofsted including:

'Many children thrive in their placements due to the high level of bespoke support that they receive, and the consistency of supervision provided to the foster carer/carers.'

'The well-being and safe care of children is at the centre of excellent practice.'

'Children are supported to make excellent progress in their health and their education.'

'Children do exceptionally well in their placements.'

The Fostering Network, the UK's biggest Fostering Charity says:

"With record numbers of children in care and around 13 per cent of the foster carer workforce retiring or leaving every year, The Fostering Network estimates that fostering services across the UK need to recruit at least a further 8,600 foster families in the next 12 months alone. There is a particular need for foster carers to look after teenagers and sibling groups".

(https://www.thefosteringnetwork.org.uk/advice-information/all-about-fostering/recruitment-targets)

Urs Bielmann CEO said, "We are delighted that the hard work of our social workers, staff and foster carers have been recognised to this level by Ofsted. We hope that this inspection report will encourage people to think about fostering with UK Fostering, especially in the North East where the need is growing.

For more information contact - Lynsey Dobbs Senior Recruitment Officer – info@ukfostering.org.uk or call +44(0)-345-222-0518. www.ukfostering.org.uk

Links

· https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/4/2587198

· https://www.thefosteringnetwork.org.uk/advice-information/all-about-fostering/recruitment-targets

· https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/childrens-social-care-data-in-england-2020/main-findings-childrens-social-care-in-england-2020#independent-fostering-agencies

· https://www.sunderlandecho.com/business/they-support-sunderland-children-who-need-foster-parents-and-now-theyre-backing-our-newest-awards-492732

Related Links

https://www.thefosteringnetwork.org.uk/advice-information/all-about-fostering/recruitment-targets



SOURCE UK Fostering North East