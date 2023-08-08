UK food-tech business Clean Food Group announces strategic collaboration with LATAM food technology specialist, Alianza Team

Collaboration includes investment in Clean Food Group's current funding round and will accelerate market availability of healthy and sustainable oils and fats products for global food manufacturers

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering UK-based bio-tech business Clean Food Group is pleased to announce a new investment and strategic collaboration with Alianza Team, the Latin American food production and lipid-based technology expert, a leading company in the world of lipids, nutrition and frozen bakery.

The long-term collaboration agreement will accelerate Clean Food Group's pathway to commercialisation and will combine Clean Food Group's expertise in the production of microbial oils with Alianza Team's 75 years' experience and expertise in developing functional, value-add oils and fats products for the world's leading food manufacturers. Together, Clean Food Group and Alianza Team will develop, and bring to market, products which meet the industry's need for sustainable, functional and cost competitive oils and fats to replace commonly used and agriculturally intensive food ingredients.

As part of the strategic collaboration, Alianza Team is investing in Clean Food Group's current "Pre series A" funding round. The funding round, which is being supported by both new and existing investors, is expected to close in August 2023. Capital raised from this funding will enable Clean Food Group to accelerate the scale up of its technology platform whilst advancing critical regulatory and commercial pathways. Clean Food Group expects to complete a Series A funding in 2024, by which time the business will have validated technology at a commercial scale and have clear line of sight to near term revenue generation. The business will raise funds at Series A to support the build out of a commercial scale manufacturing facility.

Clean Food Group's technology platform is the result of eight years of pioneering research led by Professor Chris Chuck, Technical Lead at Clean Food Group. The proprietary technology platform uses proven, scalable yeast strains and fermentation technology and uses food waste as its food source, to deliver sustainable alternatives to traditional oil and fat ingredients.

Clean Food Group Co-founder and CEO Alex Neves says "We are delighted to be sharing the news of this investment and collaboration with Alianza Team today. The investment is further validation of Clean Food Group's technology platform and is a key component in enabling the company to proceed to a successful close of our current funding round. The strategic collaboration with Alianza Team will drive forward our commercialisation strategy and support our objective to bring sustainable oils and fats on to the market, at commercial scale, within the next three years."

Luis Botero, President and CEO at Alianza Team says - "Alianza Team is committed to creating a new future of healthy and sustainable food choices for our customers. We are excited to be investing in and collaborating with Clean Food Group, an organisation where we believe our shared core values of innovation and sustainability will deliver healthier, more nutritional foods to improve our food systems for future generations."

About Clean Food Group:

Clean Food Group is a UK-based food-tech business delivering sustainable oils and fats solutions to the world's food and cosmetics manufacturers, with the mission to deliver scalable, healthier, competitively priced ingredients that have a positive impact on the economic, environmental, and social health of the planet.

Clean Food Group is founded by a team with key experience in growing bio-tech, food industry and retail businesses supported by established venture capital and family office investors with a track record supporting fast-growth start-up companies in highly regulated industries. Clean Food Group's proprietary technology platform has been developed as a result of 8 years pioneering research by Professor Chris Chuck, technical lead at Clean Food Group, and the University of Bath.

About Alianza Team

Alianza Team is a multinational leader in the lipid, nutrition and frozen bakery sector, with over 75 years of experience. With operations in Colombia, Mexico, Chile and the United States, it stands out for its extensive expertise in the development of innovative products, services and technological solutions. Committed to generating value and making a difference in the market, they have four key business units: Team Solutions, Team Foods, Team Caribe and BredenMaster. Their commitment with social, economic and environmental sustainable development shows how they are fulfilling their higher purpose of Nurturing a Better Tomorrow.

