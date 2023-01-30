UK Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market to Reach $2.72 Billion by 2031 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in use of various promotional strategies and offers such as loyalty programs drive the growth of the UK family/indoor entertainment centers market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "UK Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market by Visitor Demographic (Families with children (0-8), Families with children (9-12), Teenagers (13-19), Young Adults (20-25), and Adults (Ages 25+)), by Facility Size (Up To 5000 Sq Ft, 5001 To 10000 Sq Ft, 10001 To 20000 Sq Ft, 20001 To 40000 Sq Ft, 1 To 10 Acres, 11 To 30 Acres, and Over 30 Acres), by Revenue Source (Entry Fees & Ticket Sales, Food & Beverages, Merchandising, Advertisement, and Others), by Application (Arcade Studios, AR & VR Gaming Zones, Physical Play Activities, Skill/Competition Games, and Others) and by Type (Children Entertainment Centers (CECs), Children Edutainment Centers (CEDCs), Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs), and Location-Based Entertainment Centers (LBECs)): Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the UK family/indoor entertainment centers industry generated $0.86 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.72 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play, increase in number of malls, and presence of significant target population and rise in per capita disposable income drive the growth of the UK family/indoor entertainment centers market. On the other hand, rise in popularity of home and mobile gaming restrains the market growth to some extent. However, addition of new games and ongoing innovation in technology have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to a steep decline in demand for UK family/indoor entertainment centers from the entertainment industry, which impacted the market negatively.

Increase in ticket prices also hampered the manufacturing of UK family/indoor entertainment centers across the world. However, the market has now got back on track with continuous efforts made by the key players.

Teenagers (13-19) segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By visitor demographic, the teenagers (13-19) segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the UK Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers market revenue. The families with children of age between 9 and 12 years are more focused on shaping their children's future through numerous activities through fun, entertainment, and education. Thus, most of parents prefer fun learning and adventure-focused games, which is the major factor that drives the market growth.

1 To 10 Acres segment to rule the roost

By facility size, the 1 to 10 acres segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the UK Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers market revenue in 2021 and is projected to retain the lion's share by 2031. This is due to the fact that large number of FECs were constructed in the UK region. FECs of such huge size is usually developed as theme parks or amusement parks, which is one of the major contributors toward market growth. On the other hand, 10001 To 20000 Sq Ft segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.7% throughout the forecast period. Rise in number of indoor family entertainment centers integrated with arcades, restaurants, and music drives the growth of the market. To cater to increasing needs of local audience, number of key players are developing FECs that range between 10,001 sq. ft. and 20,000 sq. ft., which is opportunistic for the market.

The entry fees & ticket sales segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By revenue source, the entry fees & ticket sales segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the UK family/indoor entertainment centers market revenue. This is attributed owing to the growing adoption of corporate strategy to advance business strategies and growth of fun activities in every other part of family entertainment centers.

Arcade Studios segment to dominate by 2031

By application, the arcade studios segment accounted for nearly one-thirds of the UK family/indoor entertainment centers market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. This is due to the rise in innovations in arcade gaming has changed gaming from 2D gameplay on a screen.

Leading Market Players

Fun Farm Lincoln Family Entertainment Centre

Genesis Centre

Hunstanton Pier

KidZania

LEGOLAND

Richardson's Family Entertainment Centre

Superbowl UK

Tenpin

The Walt Disney Company

Time Twisters

The report analyzes these key players of the UK family/indoor entertainment centers market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

