UK Emerges as Europe's Digital Manufacturing Frontrunner Powered by AI and Workforce Transformation

Global research report from Rockwell Automation reveals how UK manufacturers are leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance workforce capabilities and drive operational resilience.

MILTON KEYNES, England, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today unveiled the UK findings of its 10th annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report. The research reveals that the United Kingdom is setting the pace in Europe, with manufacturers rapidly adopting artificial intelligence (AI), investing in workforce upskilling, and prioritizing cybersecurity as a strategic foundation for growth.

The study, based on feedback from more than 1,500 manufacturing leaders globally, highlights the UK's striking progress in digital transformation. With 53% of UK manufacturers already implementing machine learning or AI on the factory floor, and an impressive 98% either using or planning to implement generative AI, the country is leading Europe in applied artificial intelligence.

"AI is no longer just an emerging trend for UK manufacturers, it has become the driving force behind their transformation," said Phil Hadfield, managing director at Rockwell Automation. "By combining a human-centric workforce strategy with deliberate digital investment, UK firms are not only embracing innovation but also achieving tangible performance improvements that position them as leaders in the global manufacturing landscape."

AI and generative AI are being deployed in quality control, cybersecurity, training content, and compliance reporting. Already, 15% of UK firms say GenAI delivered the highest ROI of any technology in the past year. Rather than replacing workers, UK manufacturers are using AI to enhance roles and address labor shortages. Thirty-eight percent of UK companies plan to upskill existing talent, up from 30% last year and well ahead of the European average of 30%.

Cybersecurity has emerged as a foundational priority. With 97% of UK firms already investing or planning to invest in cyber platforms, and 21% citing it as their top ROI driver, businesses are building secure infrastructure before expanding digital services. Thirty-two percent now see cybersecurity as a top external risk, up from 28% last year.

Meanwhile, digital twin adoption has jumped from 21% to 37% in just 12 months, with the UK reporting the highest planned adoption rate in Europe. Sustainability strategies also continue to mature, with 89% of manufacturers now operating under formal ESG policies, and 56% citing efficiency, not compliance, as the main driver.

Visit the Rockwell Automation web site for the full findings of the State of Smart Manufacturing Report.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation.

