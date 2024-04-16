UK Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $10.13 Billion by 2029, Get Insights on 200 Existing Data Centers and 40 Upcoming Facilities across the UK - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the UK data center market is growing at a CAGR of 2.37% during 2023-2029.

UK DATA CENTER MARKET RESARCH REPORT BY ARIZTON

The UK Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Size (Investment) USD 10.13 Billion (2029) Market Size (Area) 955 Thousand Sq. Feet (2029) Market Size (Power Capacity) 183 MW (2029) CAGR: Investment (2023-2029) 2.37 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 5 Billion (2029) Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The UK data center market is poised for substantial growth, largely propelled by the expanding presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies across industries. Projections suggest that by 2040, an estimated one million businesses throughout the UK will have integrated AI-driven solutions into their operations. According to the Global Innovation Index 2023, the UK was ranked fourth out of 211 countries.

Key Insights

The growth of the UK data center market is fueled by investments from colocation data center operators including key players such as Equinix, VIRTUS Data Centres, Digital Realty, and Ark Data Centres

Major cloud service providers, such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google, are actively expanding their data center infrastructure in the UK. Investments and expansion initiatives by these providers align with the growing demand for cloud services.

Countries including Manchester , Berkshire , and West Sussex are witnessing investments in data center facilities. Sustainability efforts such as the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) by Datum Datacentres are prevalent across counties.

, , and are witnessing investments in data center facilities. Sustainability efforts such as the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) by Datum Datacentres are prevalent across counties. The UK government has launched initiatives such as the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, which is aiming to increase wireless network connectivity by 2030. The Digital Strategy, launched by the UK government, outlines a holistic approach to digital policy across critical domains, emphasizing the country's commitment to digital technology.

Investment Opportunities

Within the Western European region, the UK represents approximately 20% of the total data center investments. This can be attributed to the growing internet penetration and the extensive adoption of cloud-based services across various sectors within the country.

The significance of the UK in submarine cable connectivity is underscored by its 56 submarine cables, linking the country to key regions such as the US, Europe , Africa , the Middle East , and Asia . The notable submarine cables include Apollo, BT-MT-1, Circe South, ESAT-1, Europe India Gateway, and NO-UK. The upcoming submarine cables, namely 2Africa, Amitie, and BT North Sea, are poised to strengthen the UK's global connectivity further.

, , the , and . The notable submarine cables include Apollo, BT-MT-1, Circe South, ESAT-1, Europe India Gateway, and NO-UK. The upcoming submarine cables, namely 2Africa, Amitie, and BT North Sea, are poised to strengthen the UK's global connectivity further. The strategic rollout of 5G network connectivity is a key focus in the UK, spearheaded by major telecom operators, including EE, Vodafone, Ericsson, Three UK, and O2. Complementing these efforts, the UK government has initiated projects such as 5G Logistics, 5G Ports, Smart Junctions 5G, AMC2, 5G CAL, 5G Factory of The Future, and 5GEM-UK.

In May 2023 , Kao Data unveiled its plans to construct a 40 MW data center in Manchester's Kenwood Point for a projected investment of $440 million ; the facility is set to go live in late 2025. The strategic move into Manchester aligns with Kao Data's commitment to advancing the region's computing capabilities and supporting the aspirations of the UK government.

, Kao Data unveiled its plans to construct a 40 MW data center in for a projected investment of ; the facility is set to go live in late 2025. The strategic move into aligns with Kao Data's commitment to advancing the region's computing capabilities and supporting the aspirations of the UK government. In April 2023 , Equinix planned to develop a 30 MW data center facility in Slough Trading Estate in Berkshire , outside London . It is a five-story building with two data halls on each floor.

, Equinix planned to develop a 30 MW data center facility in Slough Trading Estate in , outside . It is a five-story building with two data halls on each floor. In April 2023 , Vantage Data Centers announced the development of a second data center campus, LHR2, in West London , with an investment of around $310 million . The LHR1 data center campus, with a total area of 40,000 square feet and two 24 MW multi-story data centers, is expected to be online by 2024.

Existing VS Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Greater London

Berkshire

Greater Manchester

Other Counties

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Vendor Landscape

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the growth rate of the UK data center market?

What are the driving factors for the UK data center market?

How much is the UK data center market investment expected to grow?

Who are the new entrants in the UK data center market?

How many data centers have been identified in the UK?

