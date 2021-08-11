UK Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 7.45 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this UK data center market report.

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1.86% during the period 2020−2026. The UK data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 186 Existing and 11 Upcoming facilities spread across Greater London, Berkshire, Greater Manchester, and other counties.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The UK is the largest data center market in Western Europe and a part of the FLAP markets. The data center market is thriving due to increased digitalization, strong connectivity with other markets, and adoption of advanced technology such as IoT and big data. The UK moved out of the European Union (Brexit) on January 31, 2020 . Until the transition phase is over, the UK-based organizations will have to abide by the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and the UK Data Protection Act 2019. Brexit has led many organizations to open or expand data center facilities in the country. With 56 existing third party data centers, Greater London is a major data center hub in the UK, with its data centers contributing to around 37% of the existing power capacity in the country, followed by Berkshire , that contributed around 20% of the existing power capacity. London will witness increased brownfield investment, especially in commercial buildings in coming years. For example, Ark Data Centres acquired Renault Retail Group's West London showroom in 2020 for the development of a data center facility set on five acres of land. The UK market is also witnessing the entry of new players. SliverEdge DC was a new entrant in the UK market in 2020. CloudHQ and Pure Data Centres are some other data center operators planning to develop hyperscale campuses in the UK. In 2020, the renewable energy production in the UK was estimated at around 40%. In March 2021 , the Scottish government launched the green data center action plan that listed 12 potential data center locations, enabling investors to achieve zero-carbon data center goals.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the UK

Facilities Covered (Existing): 186



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11



Coverage: 30 County



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in the UK

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 9 IT infrastructure providers, 24 construction service providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, and 17 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/uk-data-center-market-investment-analysis

UK Data Center Market – Segmentation

Software-defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) tools have gained traction in the market with several organizations using these tools for cloud migration. In 2020, Kao Data partnered with Megaport to offer a private Software Defined Networking (SDN) access to clients to improve cloud and connectivity ecosystems.

Diesel generators are widely adopted among data center operators in the UK market. The presence of data centers in populated areas is likely to increase concerns over carbon emission, which are likely to push the adoption of efficient generator systems such as DRUPS.

Data center facilities open and under construction from 2020 to June 2021 added over 17,000 rack cabinets. Higher rack units of 45U, 47U, 48U to 52U are adopted among data center operators, thereby replacing 42U racks during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

London

Other Cities

UK Data Center Market – Dynamics

In 2020, the UK public cloud revenues estimated at around $13 billion and expect to grow up to $24 billion by 2025. By 2022, the cloud spending rate will reach around 10% of the total IT spending in the UK. In 2020, Oracle launched two new government cloud regions - England and Wales – for the UK's public sector. In 2021, the Ministry of Justice signed a $33 million deal with Amazon web Services (AWS) for public cloud hosting and ancillary services. In February 2020, Google announced the migration of the UK user data related to services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Android Play Store from Ireland to the US to avoid post Brexit legal risks. Government initiatives such as Local Digital Declaration, Technology Code of Practice, Cloud First Policy, and Digital Marketplace will attract organizations to adopt the public cloud in the UK.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Surge in IoT and Big Data Technology Adoption fueling Data Center Demand

Increase in Colocation Investments

Impact of COVID-19 and Brexit on Data Centers Market

5G Deployment Boosting Data Center Deployments

UK Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

(White Floor Area and Power Capacity) Greater London



Berkshire



Greater Manchester



Other County

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/uk-data-center-market-investment-analysis

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

2bm

ARC:MC

Atkins

blu-3

Bouygues Construction

Future-tech

Hurley Palmer Flatt (HDR)

(HDR) Infiniti

ISG

JCA Engineering

Kirby Group Engineering

KMG Partnership

Metnor Construction

Mercury Engineering

MiCim

NWA

Oakmont Construction

RED

Structure Tone

Sudlows

TTSP

Waldeck

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Piller Power Systems

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Investors

Ark Data Centres

China Mobile International (CMI)

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Datum Datacentres

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

Equinix

Iron Mountain

IONOS

Netwise Hosting

NTT Global Data Centers

Proximity Data Centres

VIRTUS Data Centres

Teledata UK

Telehouse

Vantage Data Centers

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence