UK cyber security jobs have tripled since 2021, Socura ONS report reveals

Socura, a cyber security services provider that protects many of the nation's biggest NHS trusts, councils, and private companies, has today published its latest report: 'A wave in cyber'.

The report , based on an analysis of 400+ occupations tracked by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Annual Population Survey, reveals that cyber security is now the fifth fastest-growing profession in the UK. With the number of cyber workers having risen by 194% since 2021, the industry now boasts more professionals than long-standing staples of the British workforce, such as bricklayers, architects, vets, farm workers and officers in the armed forces.

Key findings include:

There are now 83,700 cyber security professionals in the UK, up from 28,500 in 2021 (a 194% increase).

Cyber security is not only the UK's fastest-growing IT profession but also the fifth fastest-growing role in any industry.

There is one cyber security professional for every 68 businesses in the UK, down from one per 196 businesses in 2021.

The number of women working in the UK cyber security industry has increased 163% since 2021. However, only one in five cyber security professionals is female.

"The latest ONS employment figures prove that cyber security is no longer a niche industry—it is a cornerstone of the UK economy," said Andrew Kays, CEO at Socura. "AI may be changing the landscape, but skilled professionals are still the front line of our national defence.mFor the UK to remain a global leader in online safety, we must ensure that we continue to develop talent with the skills needed to keep pace with modern threats and that a career in cyber is accessible to everyone."

Addressing the impact of AI on the future of workers in cyber, Dr Yulia Cherdantseva, Director, Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Education at Cardiff University, added, "Artificial Intelligence is transforming the profession, yet the outlook for the cyber security workforce remains positive. Practitioners increasingly view AI as a way to augment rather than replace human expertise. Longer term, it is expected to create new specialisms and drive continuous learning, reinforcing the sector's growth. By embracing cross-sector collaboration, international cooperation, and globally shared skills and knowledge frameworks and standards, we can build a workforce that is not only skilled but resilient, adaptable, and prepared for the evolving threat landscape."

Other challenges highlighted by the report impacting the growth of the cyber security sector include a persistent gender imbalance and significant regional divides among workers. Commenting on the challenges of attracting more women into the sector, Dr Clare Johnson, Founder, Women in Cyber Unlimited, said "It is disappointing that gender diversity in the sector remains fairly static, with women making up just over twenty per cent of the cyber security workforce. Initiatives such as the CyberFirst Girls' competition and the increasing number of Women in Cyber networks are important in addressing this imbalance. Providing a platform for women to showcase their skills and meet other women, alongside being visible role models, all helps to raise awareness of the importance of diversity. The more brilliant minds we have working on cyber security challenges, the more resilient we will all be."

The findings of the report are derived from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Annual Population Survey (APS). The APS is a continuous survey comprising 12 months of data, which is released on a quarterly basis. This report analyses data released between December 2021 and June 2025.

