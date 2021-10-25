UK Crane Market Size by Volume to Reach 5,731 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this United Kingdom crane market report.

The United Kingdom crane market is expected to grow at a CAGR by volume at over 4.61% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The UK crane market size by revenue is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027. In 2020, the UK economy shrank by 9.9% due to disruption in supply chain due to COVID-19. The import and export were negatively impacted due to Brexit and global lockdown which reflected on country's imports that declined by 18.5% in 2020. FDI inflow in the UK declined by 57% in 2020. The decline was due to trade uncertainty immersed by Brexit which negatively impacted FDI inflow in the country. However, FDI inflow is expected to rise as the UK government is simplifying the taxing system to eliminate the barriers for foreign national investors. The US and India are the largest investors in the UK. The UK government has planned to invest in various projects such as national health plans, renewable energy, and transport development projects. The economic package of USD 117 billion is allocated for the redevelopment and skill development programs in 2021-2022. The government's investment in various infrastructure and renewable energy projects such as the Kings Lynn B, Durie hill Stirling , Phase 1 gateways energy center, and Northern Estate Program are expected to drive the demand for cranes in the UK market. The UK is the 5th largest importer of mobile crane in the world. The demand for mobile cranes increased in 2021 due to rise in the housing and hospital construction activities under residential and national health programs. The country mainly imports cranes from Italy , Germany , and China . While under housing development program, the government targets to increase residential construction, the UK is facing labor shortage. According to national statistics data, there was a shortage of 33,000 labors in construction sector during the period April to June 2021 , which is expected to rise in the future. Therefore, the demand for automation technologies such as remote control and Smart Crane technology is on the rise.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by crane type, application, and gross power output

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors, 5 other vendors, and 3 distributors

UK Crane Market – Segmentation

The demand for mobile cranes is largely driven to address high end works for urban and infrastructure development. In addition, there is a lot of construction activities such as infrastructure development, residential and hospital building projects are planned by the UK government in 2021.

Civil engineering activities in the country are growing due to active government investments. Local government investments, private investments, and ongoing infrastructure projects such as intra-city transport project, gigabit broadband roll out project. Construction activities are expected to grow due to government investments and adoption of new innovative technologies.

The <20 tons crane market in the UK is expected to reach 1,756 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period. This category of cranes is largely used inside tunnels for subways, underground roads, and underground electric line. Therefore, redevelopment and maintenance projects will drive up the demand for these cranes.

UK Crane Market by Crane Type

Mobile Crane

Crawler Cranes



Rough Terrain Cranes



All-Terrain Cranes



Truck Mounted Cranes



Others

Fixed Cranes

Overhead Cranes



Tower Cranes

UK Crane Market by Application

Construction

Mining

Transport/Port

Manufacturing

Others

UK Crane Market by Gross Power

Less than 20 Tons

20-100 Tons

101-200 Tons

Greater than 201 Tons

UK Crane Market – Dynamics

The UK is facing a housing crisis, and the primary reason for the housing crisis is the low infrastructure investment in the housing sector. Housing is unaffordable in many places for local people. The reasons for this include a shortage of land available for development, a lack of finance available for major infrastructure, low productivity growth in the construction sector, and insufficient market diversity. There is difference in demand and supply of houses in the UK and the demand surpasses the supply. Cities with the biggest housing shortages are primarily concentrated in the Greater Southeast of England, such as London and Brighton. The shortage of houses increases their prices, which makes them unaffordable for most of the population in the UK. Hence, people prefer to stay in rented and family houses, instead of having an independent house. Therefore, for increasing the supply of new houses, the government plans to build 300,000 new homes every year to match demand and make housing costs affordable from 2020. According to national housing, the government should invest USD 15.8 billion every year for the next decade to overcome these issues.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rise in investments to support housing development

Healthcare infrastructure through the introduction of National Health Plan

Rise in demand for luffing tower cranes

Rise in demand for technology for communication and automation such as IOT, crane planner2.0, and Blokalert

Major Vendors

Tadano manufactures construction cranes

Manitex International

Manitowoc

SANY

Kobelco

Liebherr

Konecranes

Terex corporation

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Other Prominent Vendors

Mammoet

Sarens

Ormig S.p.A.

Link-Belt Cranes

Kato Works

Distributors:

Weldex

Crowland Cranes Ltd

NRC Plant

