UK Competition and Markets Authority to Refer Proposed Merger of Getty Images and Shutterstock for Phase 2 Review

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY) (" Getty Images ") today received notice from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") of their intent to refer the proposed merger of Getty Images and Shutterstock Inc. ("Shutterstock") to a Phase 2 review process unless acceptable undertakings to address their competition concerns are offered. Getty Images remains committed to the proposed merger and will continue to engage with the CMA and work with Shutterstock to expeditiously secure the necessary clearances.

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end–to–end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

