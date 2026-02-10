UK Charge Point Operator Be.EV Selects Titan EV to Improve Charger Reliability and Customer Experience

Titan EV automates charger maintenance and asset management, increasing uptime and availability through integration with Fuuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Cloud, the leading AI-driven data platform for Energy Asset Optimisation, today announced that UK charge point operator Be.EV has selected Titan EV to automate maintenance and repair workflows, delivering a more reliable charging experience for EV drivers.

The UK's public charging network continues to expand, with more than 86,000 public EV charging devices installed nationwide as of October 2025, up around 23% year over year, according to UK government data. Be.EV operates a network of ultra-rapid charging hubs at major retail, leisure, and hospitality locations, providing more than 800 public charging bays across the UK, with a significant presence in the North of England.

"We want our systems, tools, and services to be second to none," said Natalie Kershaw, Senior Digital Programme Manager at Be.EV. "To make every customer journey run smoothly, we need clear visibility into our charging assets, and a more efficient way to keep them maintained and operational. Titan EV gives us the asset tracking, reporting, and maintenance capabilities we need, while integrating directly with Fuuse so data stays synchronized across both platforms."

To achieve its mission to make EV charging simple, reliable, and accessible to everyone, Be. EV depends on chargers being online, operational, and ready every time a driver plugs in. As the network grew, maintaining that level of reliability at scale required a dedicated asset and maintenance management system to support continued expansion.

Be.EV selected Titan EV for its industry-specific functionality, the Titan team's experience in the EV and mobility sector and, importantly, the ability to integrate with Fuuse, Be.EV's Charge Point Management System (CPMS) and central operating platform.

The integration between Titan EV and Fuuse gives Be.EV full visibility across its charging assets, with a specialist asset maintenance toolset, configurable workflows, and end-to-end operational oversight. By automating processes previously managed manually, Be.EV can identify issues sooner, resolve them faster, and improve charger reliability, uptime, and availability while operating with a more efficient operations team.

Brad Sandys, Head of Partnerships EMEA at Titan Cloud, said: "Be.EV is setting a high standard for charging reliability in the UK, and we're proud to partner with them at this stage of their growth. With a rapidly expanding portfolio of sites, Be.EV prioritizes reliability as it scales its network, delivering consistent charging experiences for drivers and supporting the transition to electric vehicles across the UK. Titan EV gives them the asset visibility and operational control needed to manage their charging infrastructure as they grow."

About Titan Cloud

Titan Cloud delivers the leading Energy Asset Optimisation platform, helping customers cut fuel supply and logistics costs, reduce environmental compliance risk, lower maintenance spend, and optimise EV networks and charging assets. Trusted by leading brands in retail petroleum and commercial fleets, Titan monitors 50% of U.S. consumer gasoline throughput across more than 100,000 facilities. This global network powers rich data and analytics that help customers manage risk and improve performance across fuel and EV assets. Founded in 2012, Titan Cloud serves more than 800 customers in over 30 countries. Learn more at www.titancloud.com.

About Be.EV

Be.EV is a UK electric vehicle charging network established in Greater Manchester in 2019 and now operating across the country. Backed by Octopus Energy Generation with substantial investment, the company manages a growing network of rapid and ultra-rapid public charge points designed to make charging more reliable, accessible, and widespread in communities nationwide. Be.EV focuses on deploying publicly accessible chargers in convenient locations to support the transition to electric vehicles and help meet the growing demand for high-speed EV charging infrastructure. Learn more at www.be-ev.co.uk.

