UK-based cryptocurrency exchange coinpass launches new trading platform

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based cryptocurrency exchange coinpass has launched its new flagship crypto trading platform.

The new platform, coinpass Trade, lets users trade crypto with a cryptocurrency exchange listed on the FCA temporary crypto-asset business register.

Users will benefit from top-tier security, deep liquidity, a large choice of tradable tokens and excellent service and support.

Voted Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform 2020 at CityAM's CryptoAM Awards, coinpass is preparing for exponential growth to service its growing UK and European user base.

Investors can sign up and register as an individual user or a corporate entity in minutes.

Jeff Hancock, co-founder and CEO, said: "Our goal was to design a crypto trading experience for our users that was easy to use, beautiful to interact with and provided access to the most important data when investing in crypto.

"Typically, exchanges leave you looking at charts and order books instead of the important data to monitor and grow your crypto portfolio. Our new innovative trading platform will enable our users to actively monitor their trading positions, crypto market trends and overall portfolio performance, which are essential to investors to continue to grow their portfolio."

At launch, coinpass Trade will support the following trading pairs and markets:

British Pound (GBP), European Euro (EUR), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Polkadot (DOT), Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM).

Post-launch, the following markets are scheduled to be added:

Crypto-crypto markets for BTC and ETH

Additional alt-tokens vs fiat currencies markets

Additional alt-tokens vs cryptocurrencies markets

The platform is aiming to offer over 100 tradable crypto markets to its client base.

Launched in 2018, coinpass has become a leader in the UK cryptocurrency space since the launch of its GBP-crypto fiat on-ramp gateway.

The new platform opens publicly on July 1st 2021.

