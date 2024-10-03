UK Banks Face Billions in Costs Unless FCA Fast-Tracks PCP Redress Scheme

Sentinel Legal Calls On Financial Institutions To Act Now

CHELTENHAM, England, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK banking sector faces a potential financial crisis due to delays in rolling out a redress scheme for mis-sold motor finance agreements, particularly Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) contracts. Sentinel Legal, the leading authority on PCP claims, is urging banks and lenders to pressure the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to expedite the scheme to avoid billions in compensation and interest costs.

Financial Fallout for Banks

With over 80% of new and many used cars financed through PCP agreements, the scale of potential mis-selling claims is vast. Up to 10 million finance deals could be affected, leaving banks liable for compensation, plus 8% interest per year from the start of the agreement until the claim is resolved.

Even a modest payout of £1,000 per claim could total £10 billion. However, with statutory interest, these costs will soar. A two-year delay in the redress scheme could increase claims by 16%, adding an extra £1.6 billion in interest alone, warns Sentinel Legal.

Sam Ward, Director of Sentinel Legal, stresses: "The statutory interest alone could push costs into the billions. Delays in implementing this redress scheme are not just a consumer issue—they threaten the financial stability of banks and the broader economy. Immediate action is needed to mitigate these escalating costs."

Why Delays Will Hit Banks Hard

Statutory interest compensates consumers for time lost due to mis-selling, but it increasingly burdens banks. Each year of delay adds 8% interest to every claim. A £10,000 compensation claim, for example, would rise to £11,600 after two years due to interest alone.

These costs are expected to strain the entire financial sector:

Smaller Banks and Lenders : Compounded interest could disproportionately affect smaller institutions, draining resources and threatening stability.

: Compounded interest could disproportionately affect smaller institutions, draining resources and threatening stability. Larger Banks: Even large banks will face pressure, with millions of claims inflating by 16%, requiring them to reallocate resources, set aside capital reserves, and reduce spending in areas like customer service or innovation.

Operational and Compliance Challenges

The financial strain is just one aspect. Delays will also cause operational and compliance issues, requiring banks to allocate more personnel to manage extended claims and litigation. Legal scrutiny and reputational risks could further erode consumer trust.

Ward adds, "Prolonged delays will only increase operational pressures. Banks not only face escalating liabilities but also risk long-term reputational damage from frustrated customers. The time for action is now."

Wider Economic Implications

The delay's consequences extend beyond banks. As institutions set aside more capital for redress, credit conditions could tighten, limiting consumer access to finance, particularly in the automotive sector, which heavily depends on motor finance. A slowdown in auto sales could ripple across the broader economy, while shaken investor confidence could lead to market instability.

Banks Must Act Now

A two-year delay in the PCP redress scheme could increase claim costs by 16%, creating financial and operational burdens. Sentinel Legal urges banks to work closely with the FCA to fast-track the scheme and mitigate the risks.

Ward concludes, "Banks cannot afford to wait. The longer the delay, the higher the costs. Collaboration with regulators is essential to accelerate the redress process and avoid a sector-wide financial crisis."

Strategic action is crucial to maintain stability, protect consumer trust, and prevent further financial damage.

