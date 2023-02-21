UK Assets Group Relocates to New Liverpool Street Office and Expands Private Client Advisory Division

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK Assets Group, a leading investment comparison and suitability service provider, is proud to announce the relocation of its newly expanded Private Client Advisory Division to Liverpool Street, London. This expansion comes after 4 years of successful trading, during which UK Assets Group has established itself as a trusted and reliable investment comparison and suitability service provider for individuals and institutions alike.

The Private Client Advisory Division is dedicated to providing expert advice and support to new investors, private clients and high-net-worth individuals who are looking for exclusive market access and unique investment opportunities. The expanded division will focus on tangible assets such as physical gold, gold coins and artwork which have been proven to deliver long-term value and protection against market volatility.

"At UK Assets Group, we are always looking for new ways to deliver value to our clients, and the expansion of our Private Client Advisory Division is a testament to that commitment," said Liam Monk, CEO of UK Assets Group. "We understand that high net worth individuals and collectors have unique needs and expectations when it comes to investing in tangible assets, and our team of expert advisors are well-equipped to help them achieve their investment goals."

The Private Client Advisory Division will provide bespoke services, including expert market analysis, investment strategy development, asset acquisition and management, and access to exclusive market opportunities. Clients will also benefit from the division's extensive network of industry professionals and trusted partners, who are essential to delivering the highest level of service and value.

"We are confident that our new division will be a game-changer for our clients, enabling them to gain access to unique opportunities and expert advice that they can trust," said Liam Monk. "We look forward to helping our clients navigate the complex world of tangible asset investment and we are committed to delivering unparalleled value and service."

About UK Assets Group:

UK Assets Group is a leading investment comparison and suitability service provider, with a proven track record of delivering value and security to its clients. The company specialises in physical gold, gold coins and artwork, providing expert market analysis, asset acquisition, and management services to new investors, private clients, high-net-worth individuals and institutions. With a commitment to transparency, integrity and exceptional service, UK Assets Group is dedicated to helping its clients achieve their investment goals.

For more information, please visit www.ukassetsgroup.co.uk or contact the Private Client Advisory Division at advisory@ukassetsgroup.co.uk, 07592 905 343.

SOURCE UK Assets Group