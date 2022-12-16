UHT Processing Market worth $8.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UHT Processing Market is estimated at USD 4.6 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Increasing demand for food & beverage with extended shelf life, lower storage cost and food safety concerns fueled the growth of UHT processing market. The companies have been focusing on client's requirements, and customization of equipment. UHT technologies are customized according to the product to be processed and the capacity requirement.

The indirect segment dominated the market and is projected to have higher growth rate during the forecast period of UHT Processing market.

Milk and milk products are commonly processed in indirect type heat exchanger, also the products with higher viscosity can be processed in indirect type heat exchanger. Food processing industries use indirect type heat exchangers because they are highly customizable and allow for capacity increase in the future. Hence, the market share of indirect type heat exchanger is more and projected to have higher growth rate in the UHT Processing market.

The liquid segment dominated the UHT processing market, with the highest market share during the forecast period of the UHT Processing market.

Increasing demand for beverage drinks, potentially increased the demand for UHT processing. Companies began to seek UHT processing equipment since UHT processing of beverages can extend their shelf life by up to three months. This will also assist them in balancing the demand-supply chain. As a result, the market segment for liquid-based products has the largest market share.

Milk and dairy desserts were the major applications in the UHT processing market, combining having majority of the market share in the by application segment.

If dairy and dairy products are not stored below 4 degrees Celsius, they are more likely to get spoiled. Despite keeping milk and milk products at a cool temperature they still have only three days of shelf life, Due to the increase in viable microbes in milk products. To avoid milk and milk products spoilage, dairy industries are opting for UHT treatment to extend their shelf life. Hence, the milk and dairy desserts have the majority of market share in the application segment.

Europe was the most prominent region for the UHT processing market, occupying the majority of the market share in the region segment of UHT Processing market.

Consumers in European nations only consume UHT-treated milk. UHT treated milk does not require refrigeration, which is the reason consumers in Europe prefer UHT processed milk products. Thus the market share for the UHT processing market in Europe is higher than other regions.

Key Market Players:

The key players in this market include Tetra Laval (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX Flow (Us), Elecster Oyj (Finland), Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd (China), Microthermics, Inc (US), Reda S.P.A. (Italy), Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Co. Ltd (China), Proxes Gmbh (Germany), Goma (India), JBT (Us), Neologic Engineers Private Limited (India), Highland Equipment Inc. (Canada), and Krones Ag (Germany). These players in this market are focusing on strengthening their presence through product services and customization. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The companies are also focusing on providing after sale maintenance and spare part services.

