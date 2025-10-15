BERLIN, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its DXP series, UGREEN has announced the launch of its new DH Series, designed to make network-attached storage (NAS) more accessible for entry-level users and those with essential data storage needs. The lineup includes two models, NASync DH2300 and NASync DH4300 Plus, with the DH2300 officially available starting October 15.

NASync DH2300: Accessible NAS for Everyone

UGREEN Makes Secure Local Storage Easy for Everyone with New DH Series NAS

The NASync DH2300 is the ideal first step into personal NAS, tailored for cloud drive and hard drive users, as well as home entertainment enthusiasts seeking a secure and more efficient way to manage growing data. With a 2-bay SATA configuration supporting up to 60TB (30TB per drive), it effortlessly handles vast libraries of 4K videos, high-resolution photos, and large documents, without relying on third-party cloud services.

Running on UGOS Pro, UGREEN's intuitive operating system, the device offers a guided setup process that allows even first-time NAS users to complete installation in under ten minutes. The all-in-one UGREEN NAS app integrates file management, automatic photo backup, and media streaming to TVs through a single interface, removing the need for multiple apps. NFC quick connection further simplifies access, allowing users to connect a smartphone with just a tap.

Security is built into every layer. DH2300 ensures full control of personal data through local storage, protected by TLS/SSL, RSA, and AES encryption, two-factor authentication, and certifications from TÜV and TRUSTe. The built-in Security Manager adds 24/7 threat monitoring and scheduled virus scans for complete peace of mind.

With additional hardware features including a 1GbE LAN port for stable connectivity, 4K 60Hz HDMI output, and multiple RAID modes for flexible performance and redundancy, the DH2300 delivers simplicity, security, and versatility. It is the go-to NAS for users moving from cloud-based to private local storage for the first time.

NASync DH4300 Plus: Designed for Growth and Collaboration

For users who need more storage and performance, NASync DH4300 Plus is a powerful choice. Its 4-bay SATA setup supports up to 120TB, ideal for home offices, creative teams, and media-heavy workflows.

With stable multitasking across data management, streaming, and collaboration, it features a 2.5GbE LAN port delivering theoretical speeds of up to 312.5MB/s, and supports RAID 5, 6, and 10 for enhanced redundancy and data protection. USB-A and USB-C 3.2 ports offer fast connectivity, while Docker support enables flexible deployment. DH4300 Plus combines professional-grade capabilities with an intuitive interface and the same robust security foundation as DH2300.

The new DH Series represents UGREEN's ongoing commitment to creating NAS solutions that truly fit users' lifestyles. By simplifying setups, streamlining daily workflows, and strengthening data protection, the DH Series makes intelligent storage a reality for beginners, families, and small teams alike. DH2300 is now available at €209.99 in the EU and £169.99 in the UK. DH4300 Plus is currently offered at €429.99 in the EU and £359.99 in the UK. For more details, check the UGREEN website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795593/20251014160148_443_130.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634148/UGREEN_Limited_Logo.jpg