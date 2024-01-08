Ugreen Launches Nexode Pro Series, Delivering a Lightning-Fast Charging Experience

BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugreen, a global leader in consumer electronics and charging technology, plans to unveil its highly anticipated Nexode Pro Series, the newest in line of revolutionary fast charging products. This series will introduce four cutting-edge chargers, each offering exceptional features and performance.

UGREEN Nexode Pro series power you to the Pro.

To start, these chargers incorporate the latest in Airpyra™ Technology. This new generation of electronic stacking technology results in a more compact, portable design. Despite their smaller stature, this technology does not subtract from the Nexode Pro Series chargers ability to deliver a higher charging efficiency and ensure devices are powered quickly and efficiently.

All Nexode Pro Series chargers support various fast charging protocols, including the 45W Samsung Super-Fast Charging 2.0 and the Apple PD charging protocol, guaranteeing compatibility with the latest devices.

Among the standout products in the series is the Nexode Pro 65W 3-Port GaN Ultra-Slim Fast Charger. This compact charger delivers 65 watts of fast charging power and is designed with portability in mind. With its palm-sized design enabled by Airpyra™ Tech with GaNInfinity™ Tech, the charger easily fits into any bag or pocket. Each 65 watt charger comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, giving users the ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The charger ensures the utmost safety with its built-in Thermal Guard™ system, providing protection from overheating, overcharging, and excessive current.

Another key charger in the series is the Nexode Pro 160W 4-Port GaN Fast Charger. This powerhouse charger offers ultra-fast 160-watt charging capabilities, making it a game-changer for those power-hungry devices. With three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, the Pro 160 charges up to four devices simultaneously. As mentioned above, the Thermal Guard™ system is also integrated into the charger, providing the same safety features in addition to the body being made of high-grade PVC material for added protection.

Price and Availability:

Nexode Pro 100W, AED359: Available here for Amazon.

Nexode Pro 160W, AED559: Available here for Amazon.

Nexode Pro 65W Ultra-Slim(AED199) and Nexode Pro 65W mini(AED179) will be available on Amazon in March.

About Ugreen:

Established in 2012, Ugreen specializes in providing distinguished accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone and computer accessories to home and automobile accessories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312870/photo.jpg