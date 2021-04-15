UfiSpace Releases Full Range of Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways for the Next Gen. Transport Network

UfiSpace broadens DCSGs portfolio to offer entry to high level options for customers.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UfiSpace, the leading provider of open disaggregated networking solutions, announced today the launch of their new disaggregated cell site gateways (DCSG) for the most comprehensive offering in the industry thus far. UfiSpace's DCSG family enables a next-generation 5G backhaul network for service providers with low to high capacity options to meet a variety of applications.

New additions include the S9501-28SMT and S9501-18SMT utilizing Broadcom's Qumran-UX chip. This enables UfiSpace's DCSGs to be applied in lower capacity scenarios supporting 100M to 10GE port speeds while consuming less power, making them also suitable for rural deployments.

The aforementioned models complement UfiSpace's higher capacity DCSGs, S9500-30XS and S9500-22XST, which supports 100G backhauls and have been deployed in major carrier networks around the world.

"UfiSpace's DCSG has already enabled us to begin our next generation 5G network into urban areas of Taiwan. We are excited to see so many new options for disaggregated backhaul, giving us even more flexibility in our future 5G rollout." – Mr. JM Chien, VP of Engineering service Division, Asia Pacific Telecom

"With UfiSpace's multiple entry-level options, combined with IP Infusion's full-featured network operating system, customers will be able to use DCSG for a variety of services including lower capacity applications. Now service providers have more options to develop their networks at lower costs with the flexibility of network disaggregation." – Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion

"Our Ensemble Activator is the market's most versatile network operating system for DCSGs. When combined with UfiSpace's carrier-grade disaggregated white box and network cloud solutions, it offers customers unprecedented levels of freedom and agility," James Buchanan, GM of Edge Cloud, ADVA. "UfiSpace shares our focus on the value of disaggregation and open networking. Its new line of DCSG technologies provides a clear route to the cost-effective mass rollout of 5G services."

UfiSpace is a leading provider for end-to-end 5G networking solutions for telecommunication companies, cloud service providers and data centers. Through passion, dedication, and engineering excellence, we deliver high quality and cost-effective open networking solutions with the goal of accelerating industry growth and lowering the costs of 5G deployments for our customers. Additional information about UfiSpace and our solutions can be found at www.ufispace.com.

