Ueni Trading Launches New English Website for Brand Owners Seeking to Crack Japanese Market

TOKYO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ueni Trading Company Limited, which commands an overwhelming share in Japan's import and wholesale trade of foreign brand-name products, has launched a new English corporate website. The website introduces Ueni Trading's services and unrivaled strengths that come with its 30 years of experience to brand owners who want to find their way into Japan.

Official website: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/



Ueni Trading has strong relationships of trust with about 800 distribution companies representing Japan and about 8,000 stores across the country, and furthermore the company also operates e-commerce websites. It provides both B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) distribution networks.





Ueni Trading supports sales promotion in Japanese markets as it has experts who have ample experience in marketing areas: localization, promotion, visual merchandizing, Japanese-style displays and so on.





Ueni Trading provides total solutions necessary to launch brands in Japan -- concerning knowledge on Japanese culture, markets, consumers and laws as well as conducting sales promotion and building relationships of trust with distributors and retailers.





Ueni Trading never uses sales methods that will damage the brand's value.

Ueni Trading is looking for products in new categories. It encourages clients to contact the company if they have products they want to sell in Japan such as national brands and lifestyle brands that are still not available in Japan.



About Ueni Trading Company Limited



Ueni Trading Company Limited is one of the top-brand import/wholesale companies in Japan. Since its founding in 1989, Ueni Trading has built and maintained strong, productive partnerships in Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia. It is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



