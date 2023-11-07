UEC Research and Innovation: Artificial intelligence for energy, materials science, and quantum computing

TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Electro-Communications publishes the October 2023 issue of the UEC Research and Innovation online newsletter.

The October 2023 issue of the UEC Research and Innovation online newsletter includes videos of research by UEC Associate Professors Tomah Sogabe, describing his latest studies on 'artificial intelligence for energy, materials science, and quantum computing'; and Hideyuki Nomura on 'acoustic electronics'.

The research highlights are: 'Turing patterns go nano,' by Yuki Fuseya; and 'Impact of the largest Gamma-Ray Burst on the Earth's ionosphere,' Yasuhide Hobara.

The News section focuses on the '10th UEC Seminar in ASEAN 2023: Ushering in a Decade of Interdisciplinary Excellence in ASEAN'; and research by Yoshihiro Nakata on 'avatar "Yui" for teleoperation in real-world environments'.

Turing patterns go nano

The formation of certain patterns in nature, such as particular animal skin stripes or spots, can be explained by means of reaction–diffusion theory. This formalism, developed by Alan Turing, is based on the presence of two components (called 'activator' and 'inhibitor') with different diffusion rates. These two-component situations can give rise to what is collectively known as Turing patterns, such as the stripes seen on the skin of tropical fish or emerging order in chemical systems.

Typical length scales of biological Turing patterns range from millimetres to centimetres. For purely chemical systems, the characteristic lengths are usually sub-millimetre. Although reaction–diffusion theory does not pose limits on intrinsic length scales, Turing patterns on the nanometre scale are rare. Recently, however, Yuki Fuseya from the University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo, and colleagues have identified a new type of nanoscale Turing patterns in a monolayer of bismuth atoms on a substrate.

Caption: Various nanoscale Turing patterns of bismuth atoms on a substrate.

Yuki Fuseya, Hiroyasu Katsuno , Kamran Behnia and Aharon Kapitulnik , Nanoscale Turing patterns in a bismuth monolayer, Nature Physics 17, 1031–1036 (2021).

DOI : 10.1038/s41567-021-01288-y

Impact of the largest Gamma-Ray Burst on the Earth's ionosphere

Satellites detect gamma-ray bursts most days but rarely do these events affect the ionosphere. However, when they do, they have a measurable impact on the propagation of Low Frequency (LF) and Very Low Frequency (VLF) radio waves there. Now researchers led by Yasuhide Hobara at the University of Electro-Communications have examined the impact of the Gamma-Ray Burst GRB221009A, which took place on 9th October 2022 and is the largest detected gamma-ray burst ever recorded on Earth. They reported their results in the journal Atmosphere on 20th January 2023.

Read more

Caption: Nighttime perturbations of VLF/LF signals transmitted from Japanese transmitters JJI and JJY due to the GRB220910A observed in Nakashibetsu (NSB) and Yamaguchi (YMG) stations (in Japan). The third panel shows the light curve of the GRB in two energy bands 25–50 keV (green) and 50–84 keV (red). The two vertical dashed lines indicate the event trigger and peak flux times. The third dotted line indicates the peak flux time of the subsequent trigger. © 2023 Pal, et al., Atmosphere (Pal, S.; Hobara, Y.; Shvets, A.; Schnoor, P. W.; Hayakawa, M.; and Koloskov, O. First Detection of Global Ionospheric Disturbances Associated with the Most Powerful Gamma Ray Burst GRB221009A. Atmosphere 2023, 14, 217. https:// doi.org/10.3390/atmos14020217)

Sujay Pal, Yasuhide Hobara, Alexander Shvets, Peter Wilhelm Schnoor, Masashi Hayakawa and Oleksandr Koloskov First Detection of Global Ionospheric Disturbances Associated with the Most Powerful Gamma Ray Burst GRB221009A, Atmosphere 14, 217 (2023)

DOI: 10.3390/atmos14020217

https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4433/14/2/217

Artificial intelligence for energy, materials science, and quantum computing

Tomah Sogabe, Associate Professor, Faculty of Informatics and Engineering,

Tomah Sogabe's research focuses on integrating cutting-edge AI techniques into three key research areas: energy optimization, device design, and quantum computing. The primary objective is to create automatic control systems and design schemes that tackle tasks too complex for human knowledge alone.

More

Acoustic electronics

Hideyuki Nomura, Professor, Graduate School of Informatics and Engineering

Hideyuki Nomura specializes in acoustic electronics. While traditional acoustics research focuses on applications such as speech recognition and media processing for listening purposes, Nomura's group explores acoustic technology development without the goal of listening. They work across a wide frequency range, from audible to ultrasonic frequencies, to improve our lives.

More

Researchers unveil avatar "Yui" for teleoperation in real-world environments

Yoshihiro Nakata, Associate Professor, School of Informatics and Engineering, Department of Mechanical and Intelligent Systems Engineering

In a groundbreaking development, researchers unveil an Android Avatar named Yui, designed as a mobile humanoid Cybernetic Avatar (CA). A newly released video showcases the goals of an innovative project on CA and anticipated applications. The project establishes a versatile platform for CAs that can navigate everyday environments via teleoperation, enabling diverse social participation and providing an immersive control interface for operators.

Caption: Yoshihiro Nakata and the "Yui" avatar

More

10th UEC Seminar in ASEAN 2023: Ushering in a Decade of Interdisciplinary Excellence in ASEAN

In a display of international interdisciplinary collaboration and academic excellence, the 10th UEC Seminar 2023, was held on Saturday 9 September 2023 at Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University, in the vibrant city of Bangkok, Thailand.

Hosted by the University of Electro-Communications (UEC), the Seminar included the participation of distinguished researchers, industry leaders, and government officials from across the ASEAN region.

Caption: Group photograph of the participants in the 10th UEC Seminar held at Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University, Bangkok, Thailand.

Read more

