Ucommune Celebrates the Spirit of Giving This Christmas Across Its Locations.

With Christmas-themed music and events, plenty of entertaining and heart-warming activities are on offer. In addition to a photo booth, members can participate in crafting miniature trees and wreaths, a Secret Santa gift exchange, hanging wishes on a Christmas tree, and playing a song guessing game. Moreover, they can indulge in their sweet tooth with festive treats such as candy canes, chocolate, a hot chocolate station, a dessert table, wine, and other beverages.

Aiming to foster bonds between the entrepreneurial members and expand the staff's cultural experiences, Ucommune provides its members with a way to de-stress and connect people from different incubators and sites, allowing them to enjoy the festive season.

About Ucommune

Ucommune is China's co-working community operator. As of September 30, 2019, Ucommune has established 197 co-working spaces across 41 cities in Greater China and Singapore. Ucommune's offline co-working space services include self-operated models of U Space co-working, U Studio, and U Design for customised spaces, as well as asset-light models, U Brand and U Partner. With four years of exploration, Ucommune fosters an intelligent co-working ecosystem in China, where our members can leverage our network to unleash their potential and collectively create maximum value. For more information, please visit www.ucommune.com/en.

