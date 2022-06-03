UCOLLEX, MADworld and Animoca Brands Japan to Unveil 'Manga, Anime and Culture in Web3' at NFT.NYC 2022

Expect major announcements surrounding the future of anime and NFT to be announced at the conference next month

HONG KONG, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCOLLEX and MADworld will be jointly presenting at NFT.NYC , the largest and most diverse NFT Conference in the world, when it comes to New York City between June 20–23, 2022.

NFT.NYC, which started in 2019, serves to connect leaders, influencers, developers, and fans of NFTs. The event focuses on the companies and individuals using NFTs to advance the adoption of blockchain beyond the current wave of mainstream applications.

Manga (comics) and anime (animation) have become a global phenomenon over the past 20 years. Using the stage afforded by the Tokyo Olympic Games, their exposure and popularity has never been greater.

In fact, manga and anime are inseparable from Japanese pop culture and are one of its biggest cultural exports. It is from this perspective that UCOLLEX and MADworld, via their partnership with Animoca Brands KK ("Animoca Brands Japan"), intend to onboard and present original, Japanese art and creators as well as influential and distinguished manga and anime titles, and present them at NFT.NYC.

Our theme at the conference is "Manga, Anime and Culture in Web3" where those in attendance can expect to hear more about the partnership's ambitious plans with popular IPs and artists, along with a few surprises that are set to disrupt the NFT space.

"MADworld is the home for focused fan interests, specifically anime, streetwear, extreme sports, and music. Our team is laser-focused on becoming the preeminent platform to onboard fan communities into Web3. Together with our partners, MADworld is uniquely positioned to create an experience that fosters a connectedness between the people and interests represented on our platform." said Phillip Tran, Chief Marketing Officer - MADworld

About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX is the next-generation creators' platform that wants to make digital collectibles available to everyone, backed by Animoca Brands: a leader in digital entertainment specializing in blockchain and AI technologies. We aim to help creators build their fanbase economy with the best of class technology and community, shaping a world where fans can engage with the creator's metaverse. UCOLLEX provides a world where collectors can feel at home and live their passion for collecting through exclusive content, interviews with artists, the best 3D art, and innovative VR experiences.

For more information visit: https://www.ucollex.io

Email: press@ucollex.io

About MADworld

MADworld offers an NFT Origination Platform and an NFT Marketplace that use blockchain technology to defend the artists, artwork, creators, and content that enter the untraversed multiverse. MADworld supports NFT minting to validate ownership and provenance of physical art, collectibles, and products and original content developed from live concerts, sporting events, artist battles, and other modes of creative expression. MADworld is designed to give creators complete control over their NFT strategy, supporting them by maximizing the income and impact from their intellectual property in perpetuity.

For more information visit: https://www.madworld.io

About Animoca Brands KK

Animoca Brands KK is the Japanese strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands focused on enabling famous IP holders in Japan to participate in the Web3 ecosystem while leveraging the network, reach, and expertise of Animoca Brands in contributing to the establishment of the open metaverse.

For more information visit https://www.animocabrands.co.jp

Email: pr-abkk@animocabrands.com

