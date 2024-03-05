UBQ Materials and Plastribution Seal Distribution Partnership to Accelerate Sustainable Materials Transformation

New Agreement Will Establish UBQ's Presence in UK and Ireland, Enabling Companies to Measurably Improve Products' Sustainability Through UBQ's Materials Portfolio

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UBQ Materials, climate tech developer of advanced materials made from waste, today announced it has signed a distributor agreement with leading UK polymers distributor Plastribution. The new agreement will allow Plastribution to offer the full range of UBQ's newly launched Sustainable Product Portfolio to customers in the UK and Ireland.

"The UK is set to experience an accelerated sustainable transformation in the coming years and companies will need to set and meet ambitious new goals across the value chain. UBQ's unique waste-to-materials approach enables a rapid pathway to meet these goals, offering broad and measurable climate impact," said Mike Boswell, Managing Director of Plastribution. "The variety of UBQ's product range offers the unique combination of performance, sustainability benefit and cost effectiveness, demonstrating the company's commitment to addressing customer needs. We are confident that our customers across the UK and Ireland will recognize these benefits and embrace the sustainable material transformation as a vehicle for achieving their goals."

The partnership will further fortify Plastribution's sustainable materials offering. The renowned distributor will have access to UBQ's entire product portfolio, which incorporates a range of carefully engineered products, tailored to meet companies' sustainability goals related to fossil-based plastic replacement, waste diversion, increased post-consumer recycled content and emissions removal and avoidance. Integrating as little as 5% of a UBQ material replacement or additive can make a measurable difference in achieving each of these goals. All materials offered to Plastribution's client base will be produced in UBQ's new industrial-scale facility in Bergen Op-Zoom, Netherlands.

"Through our years working with Plastribution, we have recognized the company's focus on promoting sustainable material usage, making them an ideal partner for us. Plastribution's technical expertise, extensive, renowned customer base and strong distribution channels will help to further establish UBQ as the industry leader in advanced, circular materials," said Patricia Mishic O'Brien, CCO of UBQ Materials. "Integrating UBQ into product lines and supply chains will accelerate companies' ability to meet UK and rest-of-world sustainability requirements while adding value and improving pricing power to the end customer."

Plastribution will offer climate-positive products from UBQ's recently launched Sustainability Product Portfolio to customers with a UK presence across the building and construction, automotive, logistics and supply chain and consumer durables industries. Introducing UBQ into companies' material strategies in these industries supports aggressive waste and emissions reduction, circularity and fossil-fuel replacement as part of wider corporate sustainability programs.

About Plastribution

Plastribution is one of the UK's leading distributors of thermoplastic raw materials for injection moulding, extrusion and blow moulding industries. Sourced globally from a range of major petrochemical producers, it supplies polyolefins, styrenics, engineering polymers, specialities, masterbatches and custom compounds for a variety of industries and markets, including packaging, construction, automotive, medical, industrial electronic and electrical applications

About UBQ Materials Ltd.

UBQ Materials Ltd. closes the loop between the ecosystems of waste and materials. Through its advanced conversion technology, UBQ Materials Ltd. has created a pioneering bio-based thermoplastic, UBQ™, made entirely from residual waste, including all organics and hard-to-recycle materials. A sustainable plastic substitute, UBQ™ preserves finite resources, diverts waste from landfills and incinerators and prevents emissions. A certified B Corp, UBQ Materials is expanding globally to provide the world's largest businesses, municipalities and consumers with a climate positive solution for a circular economy. Learn more by visiting www.ubqmaterials.com.

Media Contact

FINN Partners for UBQ Materials

Nicole Grubner

Nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com

+972-58-444-5418