Ubitus continues support of future release of Resident Evil series and DLC on Nintendo Switch(TM)

TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a cloud gaming technology leader, partners with Capcom to release Resident Evil 2 Cloud, Resident Evil 3 Cloud, Resident Evil 7 Cloud and Winters' Expansion, a DLC expansion for Resident Evil Village Cloud on Nintendo SwitchTM platform by the end of 2022, following its long track recordings of helping major game companies release cloud versions of their strongest game titles.

With Ubitus patented technologies, game developers like Capcom can quickly convert their games in PC or console versions to the cloud with little modification to features and game play. This rapid cloud version release is particularly suitable for games with frequent Downloadable Content (DLC) updates. Once ported to the cloud, all gamers can experience the latest DLC immediately, without the hassles of long-await downloads and storage re-shuffle. Resident Evil fans can expect the same convenience and relish this game franchise.

*Nintendo Switch is a Trademark of Nintendo.

*Disclaimer: The quality of the experience depends on local internet speeds and bandwidth.

About Capcom

Since its founding in 1983, it is a leading company that has created numerous hit products in the game entertainment field. Representative works include series titles such as "Resident Evil", "Monster Hunter", "Street Fighter", "Mega Man", and "Devil May Cry".

The company is headquartered in Osaka and has overseas subsidiaries in the US, UK, Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

https://www.capcom.co.jp/

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

