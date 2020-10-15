Ubiquitous Influence of Veganism among Considerable Chunk of Populace Inviting Great Growth Prospects for Textured Pea Protein Market: TMR

- The spiraling popularity of plant-based proteins and transforming consumer preferences toward a health and clean plant-based diet may bring sweeping growth for the textured pea protein market during the assessment period of 2020-2030

- The global textured pea protein market may expand at a CAGR of 7.6 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burgeoning demand for plant-based meat protein is increasing the influence of textured pea protein among a considerable populace. This aspect may serve as a prominent growth aspect for the textured pea protein market during the assessment period of 2020-2030.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research, after a scrutinized study on every aspect related to growth, have reached to a conclusion that the global textured pea protein market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~7.6 percent from 2020 to 2030. The global textured pea protein market was valued at ~US$ 400 mn in 2020 and is estimated to reach a valuation of ~US$ 800 mn by 2030.

A notable rise in adoption of a vegan lifestyle is bringing immense growth prospects for the textured pea protein market. In addition, biotechnological innovations like cultured meat and fungal protein are also prognosticated to transform the growth landscape of the textured pea protein market drastically.

Textured Pea Protein Market: Expert Suggestions

The analysts at Transparency Market Research point out the escalating preference toward plant proteins as a significant growth factor for the textured pea protein market. However, the analysts advise the players in the textured pea protein market to pay attention to research and development activities. The analysts also suggest the players to expand their production capacities to cater to the heightening demand for textured pea protein across a large populace.

Textured Pea Protein Market: Key Findings

The dry segment, in terms of processing type, is holding 68.1 percent market share currently

On the basis of end-use, the food processing segment holds a market share of 50 percent, which is the largest chunk as compared to other end-users

Sports nutrition is expected to acquire a share of 23.4 percent in the terms of end-use

The yellow peas segment, in the product type category, currently holds a share of 68.1 percent currently

North America acquires a vital share of ~36.9 percent in 2020 based on geographical dimensions

Europe accounts for a 25 percent market share

Textured Pea Protein Market: Growth Propellers

Awareness about lactose-intolerant products and plant-based products is increasing significantly over the years. This aspect has brought tremendous growth prospects for the global textured pea protein market and expects to continue the same from 2020 to 2030.

The popularity of health-conscious trends has gained sizeable popularity over the years and is expected to influence the growth of the textured pea protein market greatly

Ecommerce platforms are also playing an important role in harnessing growth for the textured pea protein market

Meat-free items are gaining considerable momentum across a large chunk and are extrapolated to have a positive effect on the growth of the textured pea protein market

Growing investments and mergers and acquisitions influencing growth rate of textured pea protein market

The sizeable consumer base and the rising influence of textured pea protein serve as robust pillars of growth for the textured pea protein market. Based on these factors, the textured pea protein market attracts large-scale investments.

In addition, the players in the food and beverage industry are also entering the textured pea protein market seeing its heightening popularity. For instance, ADM, a leading supplier of nutrition solutions, launched Arcon T textured pea proteins. Such developments bring extensive growth prospects for the textured pea protein market.

Global Textured Pea Protein Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Yellow Peas

Green Peas

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By End Use

Food Processing

Meat Alternatives



Bakery Products



Confectionery



Snacks & Cereals



Meat-based Products



Functional Beverages



Others

Animal Feed

Livestock



Cattle



Swine



Poultry



Pet Food



Aquafeed

Nutraceuticals

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Cosmetic & Personal Care

By Processing Type

Dry Processing

Wet Processing

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

and Oceania

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry,

