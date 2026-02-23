Ubicquia Secures $106 Million in Series D Funding to Accelerate Intelligent Infrastructure Growth

"More than 1,000 customers, including the largest cities and utilities, are leveraging our AI driven smart grid, intelligent lighting and security and safety solutions. Our scale and partnerships make Ubicquia attractive for growth investors," said Ian Aaron, CEO of Ubicquia. "With the growing demand on the grid, and the need to make our communities safer, this investment allows us to further scale our business and bring our solutions to utilities and cities of all sizes. We're excited to add these new capital partners to our marquee investor network to help Ubicquia lead the global shift to intelligent infrastructure."

Ubicquia is rapidly scaling its presence across global commercial and industrial sectors, serving retailers, healthcare networks, universities, and large enterprise campuses. By pairing AI-driven analytics with robust service offerings, Ubicquia is accelerating growth through infrastructure-as-a-service models that deliver predictable recurring revenue. Ubicquia's platforms now process billions of data sets per day, giving customers real-time insight into power quality, lighting performance, and operational reliability. Today, Ubicquia supports customers across the U.S., LATAM, Europe, and MENA, and is actively expanding the reach of its intelligent products, solutions, and managed services to communities of all sizes worldwide.

"We are thrilled to lead this round and support Ubicquia's transformative vision for leveraging AI to monitor and digitize critical infrastructure," said Cort Ahl, Partner at 67 Capital. "Ubicquia stands out for its ability to turn existing urban and utility infrastructure into AI-enabled networks that deliver immediate operational and financial value. Their traction with utilities, municipalities, and commercial customers demonstrates they are defining the next generation of intelligent infrastructure, and we believe they are positioned to become the category leader globally."

"We are proud to partner with Ubicquia. Digitizing legacy assets such as streetlights and transformers is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to strengthen grids as utilities seek to reduce maintenance cost and improve grid resilience," said Ichiro Miyoshi, MIP CEO/CIO. "Ubicquia's plug-and-play technology is fully consistent with our mission of supporting the global energy transition, and we look forward to supporting their further growth and global expansion."

Growth in AI-Powered Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions

The UbiVu® platform, Ubicquia's intelligent asset management platform, is quickly becoming the Enterprise Resource Planning solution for critical infrastructure. Ubicquia is expanding UbiVu's AI capabilities to help utilities and cities reduce operational and maintenance expenses; improve workflows and turn massive amounts of data into actionable insights. From improved asset management and visibility to intelligent dispatch and trouble resolution, the UbiVu platform enables infrastructure owners to operate more efficiently, respond proactively to issues, and help extend the lifespan of critical assets.

Ubicquia recently expanded its intelligent streetlighting ecosystem, launching a suite of solutions designed to enable utilities and municipalities to modernize their lighting networks. These solutions include the UbiCell® Micro model universal streetlight controller, enhancement of power quality and other AI visibility provided through the UbiVu® intelligent asset management platform, and UbiScout™, a Zhaga Book 18 compliant smart camera accessory that brings adaptive lighting, traffic intelligence, and AI-powered curb analytics to existing infrastructure. Together, these technologies help cities reduce energy consumption, optimize maintenance, and improve roadway safety without costly system overhauls.

Ubicquia's Power Monitoring service gives utilities and commercial/industrial customers real-time, transformer-level visibility into power reliability, delivered by a dedicated team of utility and data-science experts. The service deploys the UbiGrid® DTM+ on each distribution transformer and pairs it with the UbiVu platform, which applies machine learning to detect anomalies, diagnose power disturbances, and deliver actionable insights. Offered as a fully managed, white-label, subscription-based service with no upfront hardware costs, Power Monitoring helps organizations improve grid performance. This service-led model continues to be a key driver of Ubicquia's recurring revenue growth.

Ubicquia is also building a connected, real-time public safety ecosystem that enhances situational awareness and community safety. Ubicquia offers a next-generation public safety solution—the UbiHub® edge processing platform—which enables advanced license plate recognition, livestreaming, and vehicle intelligence capabilities using existing streetlight infrastructure. By leveraging assets already deployed across every city, the UbiHub platform serves as a force multiplier for budget constrained law enforcement departments dedicated to meeting the public safety needs of their communities.

About Ubicquia, Inc.

Ubicquia's AI-driven platforms make existing critical infrastructure intelligent to increase grid resiliency, reduce energy consumption, and enhance operational efficiencies for utilities, municipalities, and commercial enterprises. Ubicquia's analytics platform processes more than 3.5 billion data sets per day to deliver actionable insights across smart lighting, grid monitoring, and public safety. Ubicquia's products and solutions, which include sensors, software, and connectivity, are compatible with more than 450 million streetlights, 500 million transformers, and 1 billion utility poles worldwide. Ubicquia's platforms are deployed in more than 1,000 utilities and municipalities and are integrated on an OEM basis with leading manufacturers of transformers, streetlights, and public safety solutions. For more information, visit www.ubicquia.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904964/Screenshot_2026_02_16_at_5_35_26_PM.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904963/Screenshot_2026_02_16_at_5_35_51_PM.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005278/Ubicquia_Logo.jpg