UAV Market worth $38.3 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UAV market is projected to grow from USD 26.2 billion in 2022 to USD 38.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth can be attributed to growing increased adoption of UAS in commercial applications and increased procurement of UAVs by military forces worldwide.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=662

Browse in-depth TOC on "UAV Market"

388 – Tables

74 – Figures

394 – Pages

The acceptance of UAVs or drones has steadily been increasing across the world for use in law enforcement and commercial applications. UAVs are witnessing increased demand owing to their cost-effectiveness and advancements in them over the last couple of years.

Rising demand for military C4ISR capabilities is driving the demand for UAVs. Drones are used to gather data about ongoing and life-threatening military missions with the help of their command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities which are used to reinforce, boost, or implement command and control strategies and directives within military and intelligence frameworks. C4ISR powered by AI uses machine learning to identify and classify tanks and other vehicles, improves image feeds, and also provides driving assistance by giving early warning on obstacles and changing ground conditions. Governments are also quickly adopting these technologies to improve their defense arsenal.

Based on platform, the defense & government segment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on platform, the UAV market has been segmented into civil & commercial and defense & government. The defense & government segment is further segmented into small, tactical, and strategic. Rising demand for defense sector for surveillance, reconnaissance and border security is boosting the demand for defense & government drones. The strategic type of defense & government segment held the leading share of the market in 2022 given the high value of strategic drones such as HALE and MALE. Tactical UAVs fly at altitudes ranging between 3,000 and 8,000 meters and are principally used in military applications. They fill the gap between small UAVs and strategic UAVs by combining the flexibility of small platforms with high-end platforms. The increasing demand for tactical drones that can be hand-launched and have an endurance of about 2 hours with suitable payload capacities to provide the required surveillance information has led to the growth of the tactical drones segment of the UAV market for defense & government globally.

Based on Function, the special purpose segment is estimated to register large share in the base year

UAVs perform various functions ranging from transporting passengers to carrying out combat duties. Based on function, the UAV market has been segmented into special purpose drones, passenger drones, inspection & monitoring drones, surveying & mapping drones, spraying & seeding drones, cargo air vehicles, and others. Special purpose drones mainly include decoy drones, swarm drones, combat UAVs, etc., used in military applications. The use of special purpose drone in military and combat operations is driving the demand for these drones. As the name suggests, special purpose drones are specifically designed for performing a particular set of duties. These include aerial combat duties and lethal or swarm tasks. Exo-stratospheric drones also fall in the category of special purpose drones; they remain in the air as launch-effect vehicles. The MQ-9 Reaper by General Atomics (US) is a well-known battlefield drone that is used extensively across the world.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=662

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be high growth potential markets for the UAV market during the forecast period.

The rising number of UAV manufacturers in China and India and increased procurement of military drones is the major factor driving the market growth in Asia Pacific.

China held the leading share in the Asia Pacific UAV Market during 2022. China is one of the prime manufacturers of drones globally. China focuses on the procurement of tactical UAVs owing to their increased applications in the civil and defense sectors. UAV manufacturers in the country have witnessed an increased demand from various countries of Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. This is positively affecting the growth of the UAV market in China.

Major players in the UAV market are DJI (China), Parrot Drone SAS (France), Israel Aerospace Industry Ltd. (Israel), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=662

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Military Drone Market by Platform, Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, And Hybrid), Application, Mtow, Propulsion (Turbo Engine, Piston Engine and Battery), Operation Mode, Speed, Launching Mode & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Drone Software Market by Solution (Application, System), Platform (Defense & Government, Commercial, Consumer) Architecture (Open Source, Closed Source), Deployment (Onboard Drone, Ground-Based, Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market by Application (Military, Government & Law Enforcement, Commercial), Propulsion (Electric, Hybrid, Gasoline), Mode of operation (VLOS, EVLOS, BVLOS), Endurance, Range, MTOW and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Drone Package Delivery Market by Solution (Platform, Infrastructure, Software, Service), Type (Fixed-Wing, Multirotor, Hybrid), Range (Short <25 Km, Long>25 Km), Package Size, Duration, End Use, Operation Mode, Region (2022-2030)

Anti-Drone Market by Technology (Electronic, Laser, and Kinetic Systems), Application (Detection, Detection and Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Platform Type and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets