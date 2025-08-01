LONDON and ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's global bank and one of the world's largest and safest financial institutions, today marked a major milestone with an official opening of its new London branch. The new relocation celebrates FAB's nearly five-decade presence in the UK and affirms the bank's commitment to London as a key global financial hub.

UAE’s Largest Bank FAB Relocates to New London Address Cementing 48-Year Legacy in the UK

The new office was officially opened by Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB in the presence of HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of FAB, HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, FAB Board member, HE Mansoor Abulhoul, the UAE Ambassador to the UK, The Rt Hon Douglas Alexander MP, UK Minister for Trade Policy and Economic Security, alongside FAB Board members, HE Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Sultan S. Aldhaheri, HE Mohammed Thani Murshed Ghannam Alrumaithi, and other dignitaries from the UAE and the UK.

FAB first established a presence in London in 1977, through its predecessor, the National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), becoming the first Gulf-based bank to operate in the UK. What began as a branch has since evolved into a key pillar within FAB's global banking network, now spanning over 20 international markets. Today, London remains central to the bank's international strategy, serving institutional, and private clients, and enabling cross-border capital flows and innovation. The new London branch, located at 20 Berkeley Square in Mayfair, a destination long associated with heritage, and diplomacy, reflects the bank's continued emphasis on client experience and trust.

The new branch offers bespoke spaces designed to support private banking, corporate advisory, and tailored client services. It represents FAB's ambition to integrate finance, innovation, and service within a single hub. Clients benefit from solutions that connect them to FAB's global network, with particular strength across the MENA region. The private banking offering delivers comprehensive solutions for high-net-worth individuals, including wealth planning, portfolio management, and family office services, all enhanced by seamless digital experiences.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank, said: "In 1977, we became the first Gulf bank to open in the UK. Over the past 48 years, the ties between the UK and UAE have deepened, with bilateral trade growing significantly to £24.3 billion today. The opening of our new London office is more than a relocation; it marks a strategic hub for the future of finance, a place where global insight meets regional expertise, and where innovation fosters lasting relationships. The UK will remain a key market for FAB as we strengthen our international presence and deepen client engagement. Looking ahead, we are committed to delivering exceptional service, supporting global growth, and contributing to the success of one of the world's foremost financial centres."

The UK and UAE share a unique, long-standing relationship built on trade, trust, and shared aspirations. The UAE remains the UK's top Middle Eastern trading partner, with over 5,000 British firms active in the Emirates and growing collaboration across finance, green energy and innovation. FAB's growing role in this bilateral relationship is reflected in recent milestones such as the bank's $1.1 billion bond and sukuk listings on the London Stock Exchange in 2023, and its expanding global revenue base, with international operations now accounting for 17% of Group income.

Coinciding with the opening, FAB has also launched a cultural activation exploring the creative and cultural ties between the UK and the UAE. The campaign featuring cinematic artist films and immersive storytelling showcases themes of identity, innovation and legacy, reinforcing the shared values between the UK and UAE and the role of art in building bridges between people and places.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint across 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.34 trillion (USD 366 billion) as of June-end 2025, FAB is among the world's largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth and Privileged Client Banking Group. FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody's, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of 'AA', and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv's ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742451/FAB_UK_office_opening.jpg