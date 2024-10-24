DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dex Squared Hospitality, a leading hospitality management company in the UAE, has achieved a monumental milestone, winning a prestigious contract to develop the World Heart Hotel Brand and Operate Baghdad's first 5-star luxury hotel.

This landmark 320-room property, comprising 285 hotel rooms, 35 upscale suites and 54 luxury apartments, is set to redefine Iraq's hospitality landscape. Dex Squared Hospitality's involvement underscores the company's expanding regional footprint

UAE's Dex Squared Hospitality Secures Historic Contract for Baghdad’s First Luxury 5-Star Hotel

"We are excited to bring our innovative approach to hotel operations and brand development to Iraq," said Kevork Deldelian, CEO & Founder at Dex Squared Hospitality. "As a project, the World Heart Hotel aligns perfectly with our vision to revolutionize the industry as we continue to challenge the status quo and make excellence a standard. Our goal is to create an unparalleled hospitality experience that will set new benchmarks in luxury and service standards within the Iraqi market."

Dex Squared Hospitality's selection for this landmark project highlights the company's renowned excellence and its extensive portfolio of services, including the full management of hotels and restaurants, brand development, asset optimization, bespoke F&B concept creation, SPA management, and an extensive list of hospitality related consultancy services. With a strong presence in major cities across the MENA region—spanning Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Cairo, Rabat, and the Red Sea—Dex Squared is uniquely positioned to understand and address the diverse market demands of Middle Eastern clients.

Mr. Abdullah Saleh Al-Jubouri, Owner of the Heart of the World Heart Hotel, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and said, "Setting the foundations of the World Heart Hotel marks a new era in the fields of investment and economic development for Iraq. As such, collaborating with Dex Squared Hospitality marks a new chapter for luxury hospitality in Iraq. Their approach and regional expertise make them the right partner as we set a new precedent for world-class service and sophistication in Baghdad."

The multi-million-dollar World Heart Hotel boasts a prime location in Baghdad, offering stunning views of the Tigris River. This luxurious property will feature a Convention Palace comprising of a 240-seat auditorium, 2 ballrooms, and a large number of meeting rooms with the latest advanced technology, several world-renowned restaurants, and a 150-unit mall showcasing top international brands, creating a comprehensive entertainment hub for guests and visitors alike.

This partnership further expands Dex Squared Hospitality's influence in the region The World Heart Hotel is poised to redefine luxury accommodation in Iraq, making a vital contribution to the country's burgeoning tourism and business landscape.

About Dex Squared Hospitality-

Dex Squared Hospitality is a dynamic, UAE-based hospitality management company committed to reimagining hotel operations and pioneering advanced processes in the industry. With a comprehensive range of services spanning hotel management, brand development, and F&B concept creation, Dex Squared Hospitality is at the forefront of driving innovation and excellence in the hospitality sector across the Middle East and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539582/DEX_Squared_Hospitality_Hotel.jpg