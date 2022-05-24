UAE powerhouse VPS Healthcare launches Burjeel Holdings to scale the next generation of its growth

"Burjeel Holdings enables us to consolidate our healthcare offerings under one platform to create an integrated ecosystem, which will continue our vision to offer end-to-end health solutions under a single window. As we embark on our expansion journey, the platform will provide the foundation to scale up operations in new geographies in the GCC and beyond. It will also enable us to take strategic corporate actions needed to drive our future growth," said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director, VPS Healthcare. "We are proud to launch this exciting next phase of growth on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos as a representation of our vision to explore, expand, and grow our capabilities."

Burjeel Holdings will operate nearly 60 assets catering to all socio-economic segments across a range of brands, including Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospital, LLH Hospital, Lifecare Hospital, and Tajmeel. Its flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City, is the largest private hospital in the UAE and the only ESMO-accredited center. In addition to having renowned world-class centers of excellence, Burjeel Holdings consolidates the largest diagnostic network in the UAE and the largest comprehensive cancer center in the nation. Burjeel Holdings will be instrumental in continuing VPS Healthcare's mission of delivering quality and inclusive medical care to people around the world.

Connecting care, scale, and community to benefit refugees from Ukraine

Dr. Shamsheer began his entrepreneurial career with a vision to ensure healthcare equity. In his journey towards fulfilling this vision, he has also focused on outreach through humanitarian efforts. Alongside the launch of Burjeel Holdings, Dr. Shamsheer, a highly regarded philanthropist, announced a commitment of 50 pediatric stem cell transplantations to support Ukraine as well as additional support on behalf of those who join the pledge of support at Burjeel House in Davos.

Dr. Shamsheer and VPS Healthcare have been at the forefront of many humanitarian initiatives over the last 15 years. In 2018, VPS Healthcare enabled the treatment of Yemeni war victims at its hospitals in India. The organization offered the '100 Free Heart Surgeries' initiative for those in need as a tribute to the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"I am pleased to announce our commitment of support for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. This contribution is being made toward the important task of rebuilding a strong community in the war-torn region. We have seen that children, especially those undergoing cancer treatment, are suffering the most in this very unfortunate conflict. Burjeel Holdings will look to provide them with the care they desperately need," said Dr. Shamsheer.

VPS Healthcare announced the launch of Burjeel Holdings and its commitment to supporting the Ukrainian refugees at the Burjeel House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. The Burjeel House will convene intentional, collaborative dialogues on topics like catalyzing equitable health training, and advancing medical innovation.

