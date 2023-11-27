UAE homegrown brand PureBorn inks exclusive European distribution deal with Laboratoire Naturel

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureBorn – a UAE founded vegan baby products brand known for its hypoallergenic, ultra-absorbent nappies (diapers) made with organic bamboo – has signed an exclusive European distribution deal with Laboratoire Naturel.

The Swiss-based personal care manufacturer is renowned for producing high quality wet wipes and soaps that are not only effective but also environmentally conscious.

PureBorn’s partnership with Laboratoire Naturel makes the much-loved products available to parents across Europe

This lucrative partnership enables PureBorn to break into the broader European market and offer direct distribution across the continent through its new global PureBorn website. The affiliation is also central to securing European Amazon contracts covering France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Italy, and Spain in the respective languages, in addition to PureBorn's existing presence on Amazon UK.

Commenting on the deal, Hannah Curran, Founder and CEO of PureBorn, said, "We are extremely excited to partner with Laboratoire Naturel – not only the company, but also the incredibly talented individuals in their team. Each member brings a dynamic edge to this partnership and the next few months are going to be an adventure. All our European-based families have been long awaiting to get their hands on PureBorn products, and we can't wait to start supporting them."

Vahagn Manukyan, CEO of Laboratoire Naturel, also commented, "I am thrilled that we have entered into this strategic partnership with PureBorn, as this collaboration marks an exciting milestone as we join forces to provide sustainable and innovative hygiene solutions for families. With our extensive experience in distribution throughout Europe, we are eager to expand the reach of PureBorn products and offer customers a comprehensive range of sustainable options."

Pavel Verblyudenko, CCO of Laboratoire Naturel SA, added, "Since my personal fruitful collaboration with PureBorn began in 2017, I have eagerly anticipated this exciting development. PureBorn stands as an extraordinary partner due to its ability to craft an incredibly strong brand, beloved by consumers – which is a testament to their exceptional leadership. Equally significant is their unwavering commitment to integrity and values, which deeply resonates with the principles we uphold at Laboratoire Naturel."

The distribution deal will see the full range of the much-loved PureBorn products available to parents across Europe from mid-November onwards.

In the UAE, PureBorn can be found in all major retailers across such as Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, and the Union Co-op, in addition to the brand's own e-commerce platform.

About PureBorn

Launched in 2017 in the UAE by British entrepreneur Hannah Curran, eco-conscious baby products brand PureBorn was created to support little ones and their parents, while protecting the environment. With sustainability at its core, the company is committed to upholding a strong ethical stance in every element of its business and is particularly focused on using only the safest ingredients. With a slogan of "only PURE goodness," PureBorn uses recycled bottles and eco-plastic alternatives across its full range – which includes its popular bamboo nappies, wipes, and pants – to ensure the protection of babies around the world.

