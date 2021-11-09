UAE Education Minister visits Start-Up Nation Central in search of EdTech Solutions

Delegation meets with Israeli companies and organizations that promote technological and entrepreneurial education

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE Minister of Education, H.E. Hussein Ibrahim Al Hammadi, visited Start-Up Nation Central on Sunday to learn about Israel's innovation ecosystem and meet with a variety of organizations that specialize in technological and entrepreneurial education.

Start-Up Nation CEO Avi Hasson welcomed the minister to Israel and provided him and his team with a bird's-eye view of the local high-tech industry and what it took to develop it in terms of educational resources and capabilities.

UAE Minister of Education, H.E. Hussein Ibrahim Al Hammadi (right) and Start-Up Nation Central CEO, Avi Hasson (Credit: Vered Farkash)

Afterward, the visitors heard from representatives of MedCET, a local EdTech accelerator; Unistream, an entrepreneurship teaching network; Young Engineers, which teaches engineering skills to young children through the use of toys; and Giant Leap, which provides parents with child development assessment tools.

Al Hammadi and his delegation of ministry officials are on a five-day visit to Israel. They are in the country to seek out possible collaborations with Israeli companies and organizations to encourage STEM and entrepreneurship education from a young age and ensure the UAE is up-to-date on the latest in EdTech trends.

Israel is home to roughly 200 EdTech companies providing solutions to everything from VR augmented learning to mobile education apps, to communication platforms for universities, schools, and kindergartens.

UAE Minister of Education H.E. Hussein Ibrahim Al Hammadi: "As part of our mission to create a thriving knowledge-based economy, we are committed to leaving no stone unturned in the service of providing high-quality education. Thanks to the Abraham Accords, we are now able to seek out partnerships and collaborations with Israeli companies and institutions. We want to thank Start-Up Nation Central for hosting us and introducing us to some of the elements that have led to the success of the Israeli innovation ecosystem."

Start-Up Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson: "Israel would not have become the Start-Up Nation if it were not for the robust educational infrastructure that created a generation of entrepreneurs. A well-developed academic ecosystem lays the foundations of innovation. Nowadays, technology is an indispensable factor for effective learning, providing unprecedented access to millions of people. As proponents of innovation diplomacy and people-to-people ties, Start-Up Nation Central is happy to share our insights into the ecosystem with our partners in the UAE for the benefit of both nations and the region as a whole."

