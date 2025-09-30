UAE Delegation Explores European Organic Food During Study Tour to Poland
News provided byNational Association of Processors and Producers of Organic Products “Polska Ekologia” in Poland
30 Sep, 2025, 03:00 GMT
From 22 to 26 September 2025, a 14-member delegation from the United Arab Emirates – including business leaders, journalists, and influencers – took part in a study tour to Poland, gaining first-hand insights into Europe's thriving organic food sector.
WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the National Association of Processors and Producers of Organic Products "Polska Ekologia" in Poland, the program formed part of the EU-funded campaign "EU Organic Food – Good Choice," designed to showcase the quality and diversity of European organic products to consumers and businesses in the UAE.
