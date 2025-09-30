UAE Delegation Explores European Organic Food During Study Tour to Poland

The itinerary also featured a visit to POLAGRA in Poznań – one of Central and Eastern Europe's leading trade fairs for the food and HoReCa sectors, showcasing innovations in food and beverages, solutions for gastronomy, and cutting-edge retail technologies. Business representatives engaged in B2B meetings with European producers, while influencers and media representatives joined a discussion panel to share their impressions of the Polish organic food scene with a wider audience.

Beyond the conference halls, the group visited an organic apple orchard and traveled to Lublin to experience the region's organic food offer and culinary traditions, reinforcing the diversity and authenticity of Europe's organic production.

"Poland and other EU countries have enormous potential in organic food production. This visit not only gave me a better understanding of EU quality schemes and the high standards of organic production, but also allowed me to experience the hospitality and culinary richness of Europe," said one participant.

The tour created valuable business connections and opened new avenues for cooperation between European producers and partners in the UAE.

