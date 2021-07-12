U.S. Polo Assn. Named Official Apparel & Team Sponsor of the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup

Tournament Benefited The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Official Royal Charities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and WINDSOR, England, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), in conjunction with its licensing partner in the United Kingdom, Brand Machine, announced it recently served as Official Apparel and Team Sponsor for the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup. Held at Flemish Farm, Guards Polo Club in Windsor on July 9, the day included several games featuring His Royal Highness, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge who was team captain for the U.S. Polo Assn. Team. The other teams competing in the event included BP Medical and Thomas Goode. The Duke of Cambridge played extremely well highlighting his athleticism and teamwork on the field as he led the U.S. Polo Assn. Team to a strong showing on the day.

U.S. Polo Assn. was honored to create custom-designed performance jerseys for all participating polo players, umpires and flaggers as well as special event caps for attendees. The annual event raised funds and global awareness for a number of important charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge including: Centrepoint, EACH, Family Action, Fields in Trust, Forward Trust, London Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue & England & Wales, and Tusk.

"For the Duke of Cambridge to captain the U.S. Polo Assn. Team and for us to serve again as Official Apparel sponsor partnering with the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup was truly an honor," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Our brand is very proud of our global philanthropic efforts through events such as these featuring the sport of polo while also benefitting important charitable causes that positively impact so many lives around the world."

Guards Polo Club, where the event took place, is considered one of the largest and most important clubs in Europe in terms of membership and number of grounds as well as one of only four polo clubs in the United Kingdom that stage elite high goal tournaments. Located within the Great Park at Windsor, the Club celebrates more than six decades of premier polo in the outstanding natural surroundings of Smith's lawn. Founded in 1955 as the Household Brigade Polo Club, with His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh as President, the name was changed to the Guards Polo Club in 1969. At Flemish Farms, further into the Great Park at Windsor, Guards Polo Club has 120 stables and two additional polo fields with a spectacular backdrop of Windsor Castle.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV and produces global broadcasts and live streaming that bring greater awareness to the sport of polo. Visit globalpolo.com.

The Brand Machine Group (BMG) is an international fashion brand owner and licensing specialist, housing a diverse and industry-leading portfolio of fashion, sports and outdoor brands including U.S. Polo Assn., across adults and childrenswear clothing and accessories.

With more than 35 years of experience, Brand Machine Group specializes in global licensing, and partners with recognized market leaders to manage a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing and delivering quality product whilst championing the DNA of its brands. Visit Brand Machine Group.

