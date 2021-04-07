U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Global Spring 2021 Collection From Key Largo, Florida

Iconic Sports Brand Celebrates Spring with Lightweight Fabrics, Relaxed Pastels, Fun Florals and Pops of Color

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its iconic, sport-inspired Spring Collection for 2021 and foresees brighter days to come. Coming out of a challenging year for so many, we spring into color this season with light and fresh pastel hues, florals, stripes, and dip dyes with a dose of sustainable denim. These sporty, spirited looks can be seen in the images from U.S. Polo Assn.'s global photoshoot, which took place in sunny Key Largo, Florida, known for its clear waters, boating life and laid-back vibe.

In the Keys, pastel hues were layered and shot beside breezy palms, crystal waters and lush greenery. Our iconic red, white and blue stripes and color blocks paired perfectly as our models took flight on a local sea plane. The technical aspects of performance wear were featured in casual sportswear that has great stretch and breathability, ideal for multiple activities. Denim may have taken a backseat to athleisure wear in the pandemic, but for U.S. Polo Assn., great denim never goes out of style. The brand's denim in the U.S., and in some locations abroad, is made from recycled water bottles and fits well in the sustainable category. This season you will see denim in shorts and lightweight jeans or jackets paired perfectly with pastels.

"We came into 2021 with renewed optimism, and our Spring 2021 Collection definitely gives off a positive, relaxed vibe, with its soft pastels and comfortable fabrics. And nothing says fun like the pops of color seen in our apparel and accessories," notes Brian Kaminer, SVP Brand & Product for U.S. Polo Assn. "It's the perfect combination of color - pastel, iconic and bright - that make this collection a standout for the season."

U.S. Polo Assn. is known for its sport-inspired, classic American style and each season the brand takes it to a new level with amazing colors, fabrics and styles.

"U.S. Polo Assn.'s Spring 2021 Collection is a nod to brighter days ahead, with our goal to make comfort cool and embrace our consumers' lifestyles around the world," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We stayed true to our authentic, sport-inspired roots while creating apparel that embodies what's cheerful and bright about the new spring season."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV and produces global broadcasts and live streaming that bring greater awareness to the sport of polo. Visit globalpolo.com.

U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Spring 2021 Collection from Key Largo, Florida

