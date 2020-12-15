U.S. Polo Assn. and Arvind Lifestyle Brands Win Two Prestigious Myntra Tech Thread Awards in India

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and AHMEDABAD, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) and Arvind Lifestyle Brands today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has been awarded the "Best Men's Casualwear Brand" for the second consecutive year and "Best Casual Footwear Brand" for the first time at the Myntra Tech Thread Awards 2020. The multi-billion-dollar sport-inspired global brand won the hotly contested awards over other top, global brands. U.S. Polo Assn. was also nominated in two other categories: Men's Innerwear and Kidswear.

U.S. Polo Assn.

Myntra is the most recognized e-commerce platform in India, selling a wide range of products from categories like apparel, beauty, footwear, bags, and more. This year's Myntra Tech Thread Awards recognized the dynamic shift in the current business world due to the coronavirus pandemic and the necessity of companies having to re-think experiences, build stronger partnerships and adapt to disruptions in the market once again.

"To be honored with these awards is a perfect tribute to all of our hardworking employees and to millions of loyal customers for patronizing and supporting U.S. Polo Assn. in this challenging time," said Alok Dubey, CEO, Arvind Lifestyle Brands, one of India's largest integrated textile and apparel companies. "Special thanks to our team that works directly with Myntra for keeping the faith and continuing to grow the excellent collaboration with one of the world's most authentic brands and India's top e-commerce fashion aggregator."

In 2019, U.S. Polo Assn. reached $1.7 billion in retail sales, achieved double-digit growth, and expanded its footprint to include 180 countries and more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores worldwide. Recently ranked the fifth-largest sports licensor and 38th overall in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is ranked alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball.

Added J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL, the exclusive worldwide licensor of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, "Arvind is a first-class partner who has embraced the many challenges and opportunities of this pandemic for the retail industry to reinvent itself. I thank the Arvind team for their outstanding contributions as global partners, and for being a major part of U.S. Polo Assn.'s global success in sport-inspired fashion."

The first virtual edition of Myntra Tech Threads 2020 brought together more than 250 leading domestic and global fashion brands to celebrate the business of fashion. This year focused on the future of fashion ranging from technology, evolving consumer behavior and the transformation of fashion retail in India in today's global scenario.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL):

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association® (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States. Founded in 1890, the USPA is one of sports' oldest governing bodies in the United States. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fifth-largest sports licensor and 38th overall in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. now takes its place alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV and produces global broadcasts and live streaming that bring greater awareness to the sport of polo. Visit globalpolo.com.

